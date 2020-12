I just published Trust your Inner Compass https://t.co/TKb03Hy6nf

In this unprecedented time, I have been doing the inner work. Trusting my inner compass. It’s draining to be at service of negative emotions and thoughts.

Affirmation: I am allowing the flow to be at service of uplifting emotions and positive empowering thoughts.

Every morning and during the day when I get flashbacks of the past or present upsets I will ask guidance of my inner compass.

Believe in yourself and you will conquer all.