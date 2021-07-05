Initiate a work-life balance to give priority to your mental wellness, as established by Dennis Begos

The 21st century has been hectic with the world constantly running and in competition. The struggle to make it big and to survive in such a competitive world has taken a toll on mental health. Mental health has been negatively affected with work and life merged, and without a line separating it. It is essential to prioritize your mental wellness and strike a balance between your life and work.

The current situation has also affected lives, especially the workspace of individuals. Work from home has put people under a lot of pressure, blurring the lines between personal and professional life. There have been changes throughout the years, and some were so drastic that individuals were required to sort out priorities instead of just diving in.

If you feel your mental wellness is at risk, you need to form boundaries between life and work. Maybe it is time to give space to the changes taking place and following a few things to maintain a balance.

Create work boundaries, says Dennis Begos

It is a challenging process to create work boundaries. If you have just begun your career, it can get further difficult to edge and to maintain them at work. Everyone wishes to make a good impression, do a great job, and showcase their capabilities while excelling at work. However, if you confuse the need to show hard work and power with the desire to accept everything every time, you might land up in trouble.

It may seem different for each individual. Maybe you are accepting every project that comes your way. At the same time, you lack time and energy, or in some cases, you may have shown yourself to be constantly available and set up an expectation that you cannot, on ordinary circumstances, follow, like replying to work mail at any given time.

If you struggle with work boundaries and set them, start by saying “no.” However, learn to say “no” only when needed and not too abrasively.

Consider digital detoxing

Digital detoxing is among the hardest things to maintain. However, it is also among the most effective tasks you can follow to improve mental wellbeing and maintain a work-life balance. It is a well-known reality that almost every individual is addicted to a digital device. And the constant scrolling on various social networking sites or always being available for work can leave a toxic impact on your emotional abilities. You could use a break.

Set up a time for professional and personal development

To boost your mental being and maintain your self-esteem, you must invest in a healthy work-life balance, and for that, you must invest in yourself. Dennis Begos suggests devoting some “me” time and strikes a balance between professional and personal wellbeing. Outside of your workspace, it is necessary to ensure that you focus on your personal development and give back the same attention to yourself that you give to your work.

The past few years have been a hustle and bustle case. In 2021, make sure you pay attention to your mental wellbeing and slow down. Prioritizing your mental health and striking a work-life balance will positively impact you and others who surround you.