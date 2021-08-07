Ingmars Pukis of LMT: “Be good friends with IT”

Be good friends with IT. Technology is constantly developing, and you need to be ready to get out of your comfort zone regularly. I’m constantly trying new tech; I’m not afraid to switch to more progressive apps and to test new software

Ingmars Pukis is the VP & Member of the Management Board of LMT, the mobile innovator and leading mobile operator in Latvia. He has two decades of experience in telecommunications, marketing, and business development. He’s also the strategic partner for 5G Techritory — one of the leading 5G conferences and collaboration platforms in the Baltic Sea Region. Outside work, he’s a father to 4 sons and a voluntary national guard.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My experience with telecoms started with landline phone services in the early 2000s. Several years later, I became part of the team that introduced unlimited mobile broadband, which led to Latvia ranking 3rd place worldwide in mobile data consumption.

Since 2009, I have been the VP & Member of the Management Board at LMT, which started as a mobile operator and has evolved into a mobile innovator, integrator, and tech company.

For close to a decade, my passion has been 5G tech, its rollout, and the development of innovative use cases. I’ve led the implementation of 10+ 5G testbeds that are now used in cross-border partnerships.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ll share two short stories. The first is an older one, from the 2000s when we identified that wireless internet was a competitor for mobile data from a business standpoint. We had a vision that we could make our country (that had a solid landline network) a mobile superpower by introducing and facilitating mobile data proliferation. Surprisingly it was a success story that turned a conventional mobile operator into a digital service provider, simultaneously growing the company’s long-term revenue.

A more recent and fun story comes from 2019, when we set the world record for the highest altitude of tested terrestrial 4G internet. We attached a mobile phone and a 4G modem to a specially equipped balloon that rose to a height of 85,000 feet into the stratosphere. The aim was to test how high a mobile connection and mobile internet can reach, but this experiment also reminded us that mobile technology is tightly linked with space and the magic of exploring the universe.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love the quote that’s attributed to Darwin: “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.” Even though it’s rather a paraphrase than an exact Darwin quote, I believe that this is what he believed and what also drives and inspires me.

In my daily life and work, I live by Monty Python’s song “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life” because it gives me balance and perspective when I face high responsibility and uncertainty at work. If I were a pragmatist or pessimist, I’d probably never take up visionary projects that don’t have high success potential.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father is my role model — a physicist and a critical thinker, always doubting every norm, assumption, and authoritative opinion until he has found out exactly how it works. Critical thinking is a must nowadays when we’re surrounded by fake news and pseudo authorities.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, I can make my team laugh. That’s crucial because a happy, optimistic team will always succeed or at least stay in the race. So maintaining a good mood within my team is one of my fundamental KPIs.

The second is my love for biology. The way humans and societies behave mirrors processes in nature, and often natural phenomena can be linked to how social systems work. Biology played a trick on me once — my plans to study this science were disrupted by my becoming a father.

The third is the urge and courage to take up massive projects that have a significant impact on all of society. For example, we were the first to launch 5G in Latvia, becoming pioneers not only at home but also in Europe. We invested significant resources into working together with both the public and private sectors to educate people on the impact of 5G to ease its rollout. If we didn’t have courage, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

LMT’s innovations operate in four main directions — Mobility, Public Safety, Smart Cities, and Drones & UTM. Each of these directions has a massive potential to improve the living conditions of people, and that’s what makes them so exciting. For example, our red-light radars, 360-degree cameras, and other IoT devices that are connected to a mobile network increase traffic safety and make our cities smarter and safer.

One of our big goals is to raise the overall level of healthcare and education using innovative technology. For example, we were one of the developers of “Apturi Covid” — the first contact tracing app launched on the Google/Apple API, intending to reduce the spreading of COVID-19. We’ve also been working to provide local scientists with a high-capacity data network and transfer solutions so that they can implement data-heavy tasks, like gene sequencing that’s key in cancer research. We’ve also supported hospitals by supplying them with the technology and connectivity needed to operate remotely (where possible) in times of pandemic.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G technologies are the next generation of mobile network communications. Though it’s the next in line after 4G, 5G is widely different in its applications and technical configuration. As a result, it promises a vastly different social landscape we’ll be living in, with millions of connected devices around us.

For the first time in mobile network history, the continuity of network operation will be guaranteed meaning that mobile internet will be capable of running autonomous technology in manufacturing plants, digital solutions in hospitals, autonomous cars, and other critical infrastructure processes that need stable and consistent data transmission.

5G operates at a higher frequency than 4G. This allows us to transmit more data faster. There is a downside — because of the higher frequency, it doesn’t travel as far for now. This makes 5G more suited for densely populated areas, such as cities, while rural areas would have more stable connectivity from 4G for the time being. Eventually, 5G will also be available at a lower frequency, meaning 5G will have no problem reaching rural areas as well.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

The applications of 5G are innumerable, and faster internet is the tip of a very deep iceberg.

Besides ultra-fast download speeds, we’ll also be able to place sensors and collect data from almost unlimited sources. We’ll be able to better monitor our environments by, for example, using connected drones equipped with infrared cameras that can fly beyond the line of vision (currently, we’re limited to however far you can see the drone). We’ll be able to detect forest fires faster, discover trapped or lost individuals, and so much more. The benefits of 5G will be felt more strongly by companies and manufacturers and services that support them (such as delivery drones, smart highways, etc.). 5G will enable the first industrial network that will be 100% reliable. 5G will also lay the foundation for self-driving cars and improve their safe circulation since they’ll be able to “talk” to other cars and the roads and know when to give way to emergency vehicles, before even us humans know.

5G technology will help reduce the consumption of energy resources. For example, city infrastructure like street lights can be turned on selectively, based on motion sensors that know to light up the nearest roads in the direction you’re walking. As the 5G network requires significantly less energy power, our electricity bills will also be lower because our computers and phones won’t require as frequent charging.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

This isn’t necessarily a drawback, but 5G technology will increasingly enable mapping the real world into the virtual realm. Digital twin technologies are already used in the oil and gas industry, in space exploration vehicle design, and are a great help in many other industries. However, we cannot exclude the possibility that every person might have a digital twin in the future that will predict their actions. This is also a political debate that different countries have raised concerns about. Hopefully, the data privacy realm will evolve and keep up with the rapid technological developments.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

From a business perspective, accessible and customer-oriented pricing — which in our case was a flat rate for unlimited data — can help bridge the digital gap.

On a different note, IT education needs to be available to everyone, from children in rural areas to older people in care homes. Currently, many young, IT-savvy business leaders don’t see the problem and aren’t doing anything to teach marginalized groups how to use their tech services and make no effort to welcome them into the workforce. In the future, we all need to work together to prevent many talented people from being left out of the job market and robbed of opportunities.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Keep your focus on the customer. I believe this is the foundation of success in any service industry.

Be good friends with IT. Technology is constantly developing, and you need to be ready to get out of your comfort zone regularly. I’m constantly trying new tech; I’m not afraid to switch to more progressive apps and to test new software. Have a high resistance to buzzword bullshit. If you’re willing to climb up the career ladder, you’ll have to cut through a jungle of bureaucracy and corporate speech. That said, try to avoid speaking that elusive language yourself. Personally, I’m a big fan of speaking directly and honestly. Love changes — otherwise you won’t be able to lead groundbreaking, truly visionary projects. Enjoy networking — this is an essential skill and passion of every successful business leader. Without making new — and maintaining old — connections, you can’t form your professional network and meet people who can help you excel.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thinking about the burning — literally and metaphorically — climate change topic, I’d like to explore enhanced geothermal systems, work on their implementation, and educate society about this topic. I believe that innovation is the main factor for slowing climate change — much more than changing your everyday habits or “doing something less” in your daily life.

