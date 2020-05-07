Information Guide: Crafts Beer Benefits

Do you know that drinking craft beer can keep you healthy?? Isn’t this interesting??

Craft beer is a small, independently owned commercial breweries that apply traditional brewing methods. This process might take time, but it is considered as an art by brew masters. Craft beer tastes a bit different from the regular beer. Craft brewery mostly emphasis on the quality, flavor and brewing technique. This beer competes in the market based on quality and diversity instead of low price and the power of advertising.

A lot of development was made in craft beer regularly as the first use of can doubled between 2012 and 2014. However using cans was inducing an effect of metallic taste, most of the brewers switched to glass then. Barrel-aged beer and non-alcoholic craft beers were some subsequent development, barrel-aged beer was sour and adopted by the Belgium tradition. In contrast, non-alcoholic craft beer was prepared early by Brooklyn Brewery craft breweries with their “Special Effects”.

Craft beer tourism is among one of the largest travel attractions in the world. Craft beer tourism? Sounds interesting? Yes, it is exciting, and fun, the primary motivation of this craft beer travel is to visit a brewery, beer festival, and all beer-related activities that allow to experience all aspects of the craft beer-making, consuming and purchasing process so your tour can be both enjoyable and informative. Knowing fantastic food and drink of different beverages is like a vacation, and an informal term used for it, which is “beercations”. This beer tourism became popular as people wanted to develop a connection to the beer that they are drinking. Also, they can explore a different culture, places and even food. Craft beers are available in a variety and are of different styles, some of the craft beers are Ales, Lagers, Stouts, Ambers, Blonde Ales, Pale Ales, Ambers, Darks, Wheat.

Benefits of drinking craft beer:

1. Lessen the chances of Heart Disease: If you want to keep a control on your heart disease, moderate drinking of Craft Beer will keep you satisfied and health stable.

2.Protection Against Alzheimer’s: According to a study, craft beer consumers may have less risk of Alzheimer than an avid boozer.

3. Reduce the risk of cancer and also helps to manage the blood pressure: There is an important antioxidant known as xanthohumol, which have anti-cancer properties. This antioxidant is present in beer which helps to reduce the chances of cancer. Also, it helps to maintain normal blood pressure if consumed with moderation.

4. Strengthen Your Bones: Did you know that you can get selenium, B vitamins, phosphorus, folate, and niacin from Craft Beer? Yes, this beverage is a source of these elements to improve your health and strengthen your bones, but take care of the quantity of intake.

5. Reduces the risk of Kidney Stone: Isn’t this amazing that beer can have this much health benefits? One of the features of this beer is that it helps in not developing the kidney stone.

6. Drinking Beer May Help Digestion: Important role is played by this beer in the secretion of gastric acid, which helps in curing indigestion.

7. Helps to treat dandruff: Beer is a natural remedy for dandruff, isn’t this amazing? As beer is rich in high yeast and vitamin B, so the use of this beverage in your hair can make them dandruff free, soft and shiny.

8. Decreased risk of diabetes:- Craft beer prevents diabetes as the alcohol content in this lead to the secretion of insulin and a good source of soluble fiber which is good for the health of diabetic patients.

9. Save money: The ingredients used in craft beer is barley, hops, and water, which gives an amazing flavor. So it is worth to spend money on this rather than having a normal beer.

These are some of the benefits of having crafts beer. However, you must enjoy craft beer in moderate quantity to stay healthy and strong.