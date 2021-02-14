Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Influential Artist Coconut Kitty Inspires Millions of People Through Her Unique Work

The artist-turned-entrepreneur has some valuable advice for those looking to follow in her footsteps...

1. Coconut Kitty, thank you for joining us today for this brief interview. For the sake of our readers, can you please share a little bit about yourself?

Thank you for having me! Well to start, I’m a self-made artist born and raised in California. I am best known to most people for my naïve-styled art and unique writing style, but I also do a great deal of brand work for multiple prominent clothing companies on social media. I began writing and painting 12 years ago, and I held my first art show in 2013. Since then, I’ve created more than 200 paintings and poems which I’ve compiled into a coffee table book. I plan to release this project later in 2021. I’ve put forth great effort to establish my online presence, and I’ve managed to build my online fan base in the last 5 years to around 3 million followers across all of my social networks. I’m interactive with my fans online, and I often share a lot about my spiritual journey and how my inward journey has taken me further than my outward journey.

2. What made you choose the social media industry, and at what point did you realize you found the right idea?

I chose the social media industry because I believe it’s most important to do what you love and turn that passion into revenue-earning business. Social media is not only extremely lucrative, but as an artist, it provides me with a massive platform to showcase my skills and work. When I first began, I believed that if I just had fun and expressed myself through my art, the universe would find a way to make it profitable- and that it certainly did. I was confident in my art when I first began my career on social media, but as I started to frequently share my work online, I received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback. I strive to always stay true to myself and I rarely listen to any outside opinions, but receiving so many positive messages from fans and various people around the world really inspired me to create even more art.

3. How important is mindset when it comes to starting a business? What is the biggest challenge you have faced in your profession?

I believe mindset is very important when starting your own business. Of course, starting a business is never easy at the beginning, and if you don’t have a strong will to succeed you probably won’t last very long. You must have a clear vision of what you want, but lose all expectations of how you’ll achieve your goal. I’m a big believer in manifestation and directing your energy only in the direction of what you want to grow. With that said, the greatest challenge in my profession is remaining authentic when society constantly tries to change you. I pride myself on staying true to who I am and not letting any outside influences direct my expression.

4. What are you currently working on? Do you have any exciting plans that you can share with our readers?

I’m currently spending a great deal of time putting together my first hard back coffee table book which is a compilation of my life’s work thus far. It will be a first edition, but I plan on releasing a 2nd and 3rd edition as well. I’m also really excited to share that I’m planning to hold a large art showing sometime in 2021. Other than that, I plan to continue growing my social media platforms and posting a lot of new content for my fans.

5. Coconut Kitty, thank you again for joining us today! Where can readers keep up with you online?

Thank you for having me! Readers can keep up with me on my Instagram.

    Philip Schulte, Published Author, Entrepreneur at Thrive Global

    Philip Schulte is a published author and entrepreneur who resides in Los Angeles, CA. He has been featured in prominent publications such as Forbes for his work as an author. He is the Founder of PR Plugs, a full-service PR and SMM agency.

