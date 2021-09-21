Influencing Business Health, Optimism and Success in People

Entrepreneurs start businesses with the aim of profit and wealth maximization. They pursue entrepreneurship due to a cultivated passion or an idea they think would solve a problem. What entrepreneurs often don’t think about is everything else revolving around the idea.. 70-80% of businesses go bankrupt for failing to create a solid foundation. A solid foundation is not just knowing your identity or vision. It is about being on a mission – every day! Most entrepreneurs sabotage their future by failing to create a healthy life that includes all life areas at the onset of their journey.

My name is Pascal Bachmann, I am an author, international speaker, life- and business strategist. I find passion in helping others grow in all aspects of their lives and my mission Is to empower and guide doers to become healthy and successful leaders in business and life.

Background

I am a Swiss immigrant living in America and a former pro-athlete who turned into a serial entrepreneur. And yes, success didn’t come easy and I have hit rock bottom in life. A terrible road accident that forced me to give up my professional fighting career (Martial Arts), a 15-million-dollar-bankruptcy in business, and a failed marriage are just a few things that I have experienced firsthand. It took a while for me to identify the principles of sustainable health, success, and wealth. However, the real-world experiences and learning to rebuild from scratch intrigued me to help others do the same.

Over the last 25 years, I had the privilege to built seven businesses with a combined net worth of over $20 million, and together with my team, we helped over 20,000 clients move from an unhealthy and depressed state to health, happiness, success, and wealth.

Influencing Business Health, Optimism and Success

You are responsible for your business’ life and growth. Note that business is part of your daily life. I created the CORE4 to help entrepreneurs understand the connection between business and life and to help them build the foundation that is needed to create long-term success. The CORE4 consists of Health, Mind, Harmony, and Wealth.

Health

Health is about making sure your body can bring you to your goal. It needs to be a vehicle strong enough to go through the stones that you will go through as an entrepreneur. You need to take care of your body’s nutrition, exercise, and wellness. Consider wellness as part of your life as an entrepreneur. Most people overlook health, which in turn affects how they run their companies.

Mind

Besides your mindset in general, your mind concerns purpose. To have 100% clarity of what you want and why you want it is absolutely crucial if you want to achieve greatness in what you do. Also, acknowledge where you are today and have a plan of what you need to do to attain your goals. It helps incredibly if you know how to be on a mission every single day. This is how you invite productivity and how you become the creator of what you truly want.

Harmony

This pillar is about love. Do you love what you do? Are your relationships healthy? The relationships with yourself, your business partner, spouse, or family do matter. How do you consider that as part of your daily life? Your relationships and business should be part of your everyday life. Ask yourself whether there is space for the rest of your life besides business and make sure that you include all areas in your life.

Wealth

Wealth leads me to business: if you take care or build the CORE4 foundation (health, mind, harmony, and wealth) of your life, you can 100% focus on the company. At this point, you are strong, have the right mindset, have the harmony and support you need for everything in your life. With this strength, you can make a real, profound impact from within you. And if you have impact in business, it means you create success. Success most of the time leads to financial freedom, and finally to fulfillment.