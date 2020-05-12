Influencers Ophira and Tali Edut, The AstroTwins, Share Their Top Selfcare, Wellness, and Beauty Tips

Dressing up, just for the heck of it, is another beauty booster. For 7 years, we held an annual astrology retreat in Tulum, Mexico, and wearing those flowy, breezy dresses always made us feel very goddess. Put something on that makes you feel your best, even if you’re just hanging out at home.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s wellbeing, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ophira and Tali Edut of The AstroTwins.

Identical twin sisters Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers who reach millions worldwide. Through their website Astrostyle and as the official astrologers for ELLE magazine and MindBodyGreen, they bring the stars down to earth with their lifestyle and coaching-based approach to horoscopes. They’ve created astrology sections for multiple media properties, including Refinery29, Parade, and Lifetime TV. Bestselling authors, they’ve written a collection of books, including AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology and Momstrology (their #1 Amazon best-selling parenting guide) and their own brand imprint annual horoscope guides.

The AstroTwins have been featured by Good Morning America, the Today Show, the New York Times Sunday Styles section, People Magazine and Vogue. They have collaborated with major brands including Coach, Zappos, Nordstrom, and co-created the wildly successful “Signs of Love” campaign with Revlon and Refinery29. The sisters have read charts for celebrities including Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Karlie Kloss, Emma Roberts and Sting. They are regular guests on SiriusXM and have appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, doing on-air readings for the cast.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Wegrew up in Detroit, Michigan, with an immigrant father. Being part of a bicultural household gave us the advantage of being able to view life from multiple lenses. We have always been fascinated by what makes people “different,” and as twins, what also makes us all the “same.” Our foray into publishing began with a desire to create media for women that was inclusive, intelligent and showed the range of beauty and depth that women possess.

While students at The University of Michigan, we joined forces with our friend Dr. Dyann Logwood and published HUES (Hear Us Emerging Sisters), a body-positive magazine for women of all sizes, cultures and lifestyles. It began as a Women’s Studies class project and evolved into a book with international distribution on newsstands, in Barnes and Noble and across college campuses. The three of us shared an apartment, which became HUES HQ for production, staff meetings, living room photo shoots — all of it!

But here’s the unexpected part: the glue among our diverse team was…astrology! At least 30 minutes of every meeting was spent talking about our moon signs, upcoming astrological transits, the signs of our latest love interests and how Jupiter and Saturn shaped the political climate of the times.

Our interests in media and the stars became parallel passions for us. A few years later, someone who worked on HUES connected us to our first astrology column at Teen People magazine — which seemed like quite a departure from feminist women’s media but actually gave us an amazing outlet for delivering daily, empowering advice. We went on to create astrology columns and site sections for Lifetime TV, Brides.com, Refinery29, Mind Body Green, Monster.com. We have been the official astrologers for ELLE for over a decade.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We owe our launch into media to Jane Pratt — and the entire staff of the legendary Sassy magazine, including Andrea Linett, Kim France, Mary Kaye Schilling and Christina Kelly. When we were freshman at The University of Michigan, Tali won the Sassy’s annual “Reader Produced Issue” contest. That summer, she was whisked to NYC for a life changing three weeks of working alongside the Sassy staff and a group of young readers to learn how to put a publication together. We were involved in everything from setting up the cover shoot to interviewing celebrities to attending business meetings with the publisher. Every night, someone from the staff took us out somewhere fun in New York City. The generosity and devotion of the Sassy staff was unparalleled. They truly took us under their wings and imbued us with lifelong skills. Both of us interned at Sassy the following summer and chaperoned the next round of contest winners, which was also AMAZING.

Gloria Steinem is another game-changing earth angel in our life. When we began HUES (a year after the Sassy experience), the feminist grand dame came to speak at U of M. She brought us up on stage with her and became an advisory board member for the magazine. In 1997, Gloria and a group of women bought Ms. Magazine, and she hired us both — Ophi as an editor and Tali to help build their first website. We learned so much from her about living and working by your ideals.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

It was the early days of desktop publishing when we started HUES Magazine — we’re talking Photoshop 1.0 here — and we had to save files on these ginormous, boxy disks that cost $300 each. We were on a shoestring budget and didn’t back up one of the disks. When we took the files to the press in Ohio, one got stuck in the technician’s computer — and he popped it out with a plastic spork, effectively erasing 1/3 of the magazine’s layout! Our graphic designer Mia was so exhausted from the long drive that she had to instruct Ophi on how to redesign the pages using Quark Express (the predecessor to InDesign). Ophi effectively got a an overnight masterclass which sparked her obsession with graphic design. To this day, she still enjoys doing the design direction (and hands-on design) for AstroStyle. We also made sure to budget for a backup disk for every other issue going forward! Thankfully, memory is not the scarce commodity it was in the 90s!

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Make sure you’re ready to take on the responsibility that comes along with this job. People consult astrologers when they are in a vulnerable place. Often conventional resources aren’t providing the answers they need or they have a secret they don’t want to openly share. Honor this and never “fake it till you make it” by providing answers that you’re not certain of. It’s better you should look something up in a book than to guess! In our earlier days of reading charts, we’d prep with our library of books and even read a passage from one here and there. No one every minded or questioned our credibility because of it. The point is to be a conduit for the information they want to hear. Also don’t “hex” people with a prognosis. The power of suggestion is amplified when you’re doing spiritual or mystical work. While astrology reveal possible paths, no one is a god. Never tell someone “You won’t get married in this lifetime” or “Your career will always be a struggle.” We’ve had to do a lot of mindset work with clients who had been given horrible predictions and allowed themselves to be limited by those beliefs!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Consistency! Chop wood, carry water. Day in, day out…you’ve gotta just show up, make the donuts and write the daily horoscopes. We’ve sent out a weekly newsletter for years, because people get busy and need reminders to check out the site. So build up your mailing list by sending out something that people will love. We also offer a “lead magnet” of a free compatibility guide which people can download in exchange for signing up for our list.

Generosity is also a hallmark value for us. We don’t put our horoscopes behind a paywall. People can come read free daily, weekly and monthly horoscopes on our site. Then, when it’s time to serve up a paid offering like readings or a webinar, we have greater ease with charging. When we first started doing readings, we offered some as a gift to people. After, most people offered testimonials or referred us to friends. It was a win-win.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

We are Sagittarians, which makes us active fire signs who also work pretty sedentary jobs doing so much writing. So we are big fans of a moving meditation, like dancing and going for long walks (sans devices). Gardening is a huge meditation for us. Our Israeli father owned an independent landscaping business and we worked with him as teens, raking, weeding, cleaning yards. It was so Zen! We both love working in the garden to this day as a self-care practice.

Karaoke is our other go-to trick for thriving. Singing — yes, even pop songs and power ballads — doubles as a breathwork technique, activating diaphragmatic breathing and calming the central nervous system. We got obsessed with karaoke in NYC and used to rent private booths at Sing Sing on St. Marks Place for 3 hours at a time! We’ve turned many doubting friends into devotees and both of us have complete karaoke systems in our living rooms.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Emotional support is a must. We now live on opposite coasts — Ophi’s in New York and Tali’s in Seattle — and our core team is spread out across different continents. Because of this, we’ve been doing Zoom staff meetings for a couple years already. Those weekly connections are SO important, not just to check in, but also to connect with each other. It’s a lovefest with a lot of fun and laughter. Tending and befriending is a women’s response to stress, so those moments to connect by voice, video or IRL are what keep things serene around here!

In 2018, we both developed a macramé obsession. Tali learned how to make a wall hanging at Evoke The Spirit in Sayulita, Mexico, then Ophi learned quickly when we were together next. To this day, we’ll zone out making large-scale wall hangings and pillowcases while listening to podcasts and spiritual audiobooks.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Taking oxytocin breaks is our number one technique! It’s the bonding hormone that (particularly for women) relieves stress and floods us with romantic feelings. Slowing down and seeing beauty releases oxytocin! Sometimes, we’ll go window shopping or take a walk down a street with gorgeous old houses and nice landscaping. Moments of heartfelt connection can also flood our systems with oxytocin and get that beauty buzz going, so calling a friend or going to public karaoke can also do the trick!

Beauty begets beauty: For us, creating personal spaces that are beautiful with plants, crystals and sacred objects also makes us feel radiant. We’re particularly inspired by Justina Blakeney of The Jungalow’s design! We’d encourage everyone to look at Pinterest and design books and find a look that speaks to you. You CAN learn design, it’s just like any other language. Practice makes perfect.

Dressing up, just for the heck of it, is another beauty booster. For 7 years, we held an annual astrology retreat in Tulum, Mexico, and wearing those flowy, breezy dresses always made us feel very goddess. Put something on that makes you feel your best, even if you’re just hanging out at home.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Kate Wallich’s Dance Church is an incredible awakener that always gets us reconnected to our body. The classes are taught with everyone dancing in a circle. The spirit is all about togetherness, self-love, freedom, support and inclusivity. And the music is upbeat and energizing. Even the virtual classes she is now teaching leave you feeling radiant and alive.

Amy Porterfield’s Online Marketing Made Easy podcast is a never-miss for us. She is wise, comforting and authentic and tries everything herself before she recommends it. Her advice is immediately applicable and it works!

Dr. Gabrielle Francis of The Herban Alchemist is one of our go-to holistic healers in NYC. She is nurturing and knowledgable and her wellness center feels like a Moroccan palace!

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Years ago, we were both trained to do Reiki (levels 1 and 2). During one of the trainings, we were invited to listen for a message from a spirit guide. Ophi heard what she thought was a nonsensical word, but ran an Internet search after the session. Turns out the name she heard was actually that of an Egyptian pharaoh who built a temple to the Sagittarius constellation — which is our star sign! We still can’t believe that happened…but it did!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Tali attended Burning Man every year from 2007–2019, which she now considers essential survival training for the post-pandemic world. One of the principles that the event operates under is a “gift economy.” No money changes hands, people don’t barter; instead, they just give. Not only does this generosity elevate the collective vibration but it underscores the abundance that is available when people think collectively. She recently had an idea: What if every block on her street was like a Burning Man camp, with each household offering up a gift, whether it was goods, services, entertainment…With the economy effectively shut down by the coronavirus, this might be a saving grace in the future.

For Ophi, the movement looks like teaching people to code. She believes this is a building block practice that we’re all going to need during and after the pandemic.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Ahhh, so many people. But we’d say, Virgo Jada Pinkett Smith. We admire how she has raised her kids to be free-thinking individuals and the deep way she respects to her family (and guests on Red Table Talks) and connects to them as souls. She wears her heart on her sleeve and considers everything from multiple angles and dimensions. We’d love to have a conversation with her about life!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Twitter: @AstroTwins

Instagram: @AstroTwins

Facebook: The AstroTwins

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!