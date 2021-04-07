InfluencerIfueko Igbinovia: “Never wait around for the reward!”

…I also believe in rewarding yourself. People work long hours to make a good decent living and can sometimes forget to enjoy themselves. I think it is so important to treat and reward yourself for all the work you have been putting in. Never wait around for the reward! remind yourself that YOU worked this hard and YOU did it!

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ifueko Igbinovia.

Living in my mind #JudgeMeAnyway is a YouTube channel about a girl who converses with her mind. Together Ifueko and her mind discuss interesting and entertaining topics. The topics consist of day to day, regular, boring, confrontational, controversial, random, intellectual, uncomfortable, mature ideas that make the viewer want to engage and play a part in. "Ifueko is Star Power; Star Power is she" is the slogan because Star Power is actually her mind. Also, exclusive interviews and guests appear from time to time of some of Ifueko's favorite people. Learn more about the girl who lives in her mind and is not afraid to share it with the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I was born and grew up in New Jersey. I started my YouTube channel in March 2018 because I felt like it was time for me to focus on myself, you see…..previously, I worked for Universal Motown Records where I felt like I began the journey into the entertainment world studying public relations for a vast quantity of celebrities. While at Universal, I converted into a radio personality for Clubzone FM. starting on hit show GEM BOSSES. During these events in my life I began acquiring my own clients and thriving in brand and media building. I’ve built a solid influential relationship throughout the entertainment industry by being completely transparent and relatable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would like to say my family, friends and life have shaped me into the person I am today. They have been extremely supportive in the pursuit of my dreams.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Well to me the first mistake I made was not wanting to share my videos on my social media platforms. I eventually did because the whole point was to share my videos so people can see me interacting with myself in various situations but I did not want to. I thought maybe I can do it without sharing but that doesn’t make any sense, I want to share my life with everyone.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I would honestly say keep going. As cliche as it may sound, continue to push forward and don’t give up. As a creative it’s very complex to hold faith in your vision especially if you’re not being compensated initially. Even if you dedicate an hour a day towards your dreams; DO IT. All progression moving forward is positive. If you keep at it and convey consistency you’ll achieve your set goals.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Some strategies I’ve used for growing my vast online community is gorilla marketing via events, networking through hashtags, consistent content, and engaging with my audience. No one wants to feel like they’re being ignored by their favorite influencer. I find that once followers show genuine interest in your content, engage with them. Allowing your audience to know your relatable and reachable makes them want to show you more love and engagement.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Selfcare practice. I try my very best to do daily because it is extremely important to sleep! I try to sleep at least 6–8 hours in a day but it is tough. It is important for everyone to sleep because our bodies and minds work best after being fully recharged

I also believe in rewarding yourself. People work long hours to make a good decent living and can sometimes forget to enjoy themselves. I think it is so important to treat and reward yourself for all the work you have been putting in. Never wait around for the reward! remind yourself that YOU worked this hard and YOU did it!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

There aren’t two routines but solely one outlet for me that assists in keeping my mind and heart thriving; creating. Hands down the routine that helps me thrive is creating. When creating I’m my happiest. I’m literally at my peak. Conjuring content for my platform is my place of solitude. As a creative — an artist maintaining focus is essential. As creatives our minds are similar to a computer with a vast quantity of tabs open — all at once. Creating is the outlet that allows me to close those tabs; one YouTube video at a time.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

To feel beautiful, hmm I would just say the cliche things like be confident in yourself, believe in your ideas and believe in putting in the work to achieve your goals. I believe feeling beautiful is all about loving yourself. I am my biggest critic and most people are. Feeling starts within and once it is out no one can make you feel any but beautiful.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I would say two people come to mind when I think about the industry and that is Christi and Phylicia. Christi taught me to always be humble and do your job to the best of your ability. Phylicia taught me to never ever feel less than anyone, reward myself, and she taught me how to open up more in certain situations. I am sure they both have no idea how much they helped me.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Well one time I had to go to the hospital to get wax out of my ear. Not sure if that counts but for me it was bizarre and painful.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement it would be for the little people of the world. When I say little people I mean children. I believe if more children have opportunity or a loving strong support system it will create more creatives and a brighter future.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to have brunch/lunch/dinner with Rihanna. I respect her as a business woman, mogul and public figure. Rihanna is the epitome of the business woman I aim to be. The way she has converted her music career into a multi billion dollar beauty industry is inspiring.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram @fueko_xoxo and my YouTube “Living In My Mind” www.youtube.com/livinginmymind

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!