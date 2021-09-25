Influencer Kimia Kalbasi of KIMIASKRAVINGS: “Pass on the positivity with a simple act of kindness”

Pass on the positivity with a simple act of kindness. It may not sound like a lot, but this is profound and impactful beyond measure. Try it out and please report back 🙂

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimia Kalbasi.

Ambitious, bubbly, and charismatic are the ABCs that describe Kimia Kalbasi in a quintessential nutshell. Kimia is the creative powerhouse behind Kimia’s Kravings, your ultimate go-to guide for where to eat, drink, and play in style intertwined with puns and positivity. She has been featured in Forbes, Buzzfeed, Good Morning America Digital, and Huffington Post to name a few. Throughout her career, she leveraged her personal interests and goals into her full-time livelihood and transitioned from her extensive background in tech sales to content marketing and social media by utilizing her hobbies as her creative outlet.

In her personal time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, staying active through hiking, hot yoga, boxing, cooking, and exploring hidden gems playing tourist as a local wherever she goes.

Given all of the things, she is a mental health advocate who has consequentially learned to prioritize her health above all. She practices daily rituals and routines to maintain optimal wellness, mental clarity and beauty from within. From early morning yoga and gratitude-first journaling to betterment podcasts and deliciously healthy smoothies, she takes self-care seriously.

“No amount of guilt will change the past and no amount of worry will change the future,” is a favorite quote that resonates with her self-care journey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

At 15, I created my own e-commerce website called K. Gift Baskets and then started a nutrition blog called NutriNerd back in ’08 (#TBT OG blogger days) and started a little greeting card biz with my sister where she wrote heartwarming poems inside and I drew the artwork on the outside. I’ve always had that go-getter, entrepreneurial spirit instilled within me for as long as I can remember. Above all, in a quintessential nutshell, I loved creating and I especially loved playing by my own rules. I knew what my interests were (I also was well aware of my weaknesses), and I had a vision of what I wanted my life to look like but I didn’t know how to get there. That was the exciting part of it all. I had always loved storytelling, documenting, and sharing experiences, and opening my world to the rest of the world. When social media emerged, I was hooked. Funny enough, ever since I was a little kid, my dream job was to be a journalist. I loved being in the know and keeping up with current events. Instead of watching Nick Jr, I’d watch the news with my parents. I found it so fascinating how the journalists would tell the stories and I loved knowing what was going on locally or around the world. As I got older, I felt the pressure of figuring out what I wanted to do with my life career-wise. I had embarked on a variety of internships and jobs before entering college and during college as well and I was constantly networking everywhere I went. It didn’t matter where I was, I would leverage my story and share it with whoever I met. Longest story short, after college, I took a corporate job and halfway through it, I began to freelance for an online food and travel site (which funnily happened through my networking where everything surfaced full circle but that’s a whole other story in itself). Since I was always documenting what I was up to and my adventures whether it was hanging out with friends or checking out new restaurants in the city, I was consistently uploading my experiences and this was way before “influencers” were even a thing. My interests are organically aligned with today’s social media space. One day a friend reached out to me and said, “Kimia, I’m so surprised you never started a food blog! You go to the best places to eat.” That’s when the light bulb moment happened — I rebranded my social media from my first name and last name and specialized it to be a more specialized niche and I still actually have the notes in my phone where I was brainstorming quirky names to rebrand myself 0 “Hungry Heart,” “Feels for Feels,” the list goes on and on. It was actually my cousin Parisa who came up with “Kimia’s Kravings” and she told me that when I grow, the term “Kravings” will still align beyond food, and boy oh boy, was she right. My rebranding occurred 2 years ago from this time around and I can’t begin to explain the endless opportunities this journey has brought for me and as much as it has brought on, I’m extremely humbled grateful for all of the incredible, mind-blowing, indescribably experiences, endeavors, lessons, and people this has brought into my life, and so excited for what’s yet to come. It’s funny because it all started as a hobby initially and now it’s a part of my livelihood. I still pinch myself to this day and quite frankly, it never gets old. This journey has blown my mind — this started as a fun hobby and the fact that this is my livelihood, I’m still wrapping my head around it and I couldn’t feel more grateful for the opportunities that have come with this entire experience. I had built content for the fun of it because I’ve always genuinely enjoyed it but now it’s a mix of pitching myself, getting reached out, and also working with my agent to lock in deals, sponsorships, and meaningful partnerships. Above all, I’ve learned that putting yourself out there and networking nonstop and sharing your story with others is the catalyst and comes in handy in my next story as well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents, no questions asked. They have been rooting me on since day 1 and I truly can’t emphasize the fact that I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. Their endless support and encouragement has kept me going for the long run and up until this point. Beyond the fact that they have each taught me so many valuable lessons, they are the first people I call when I have great news to share, and also when I need to vent about something when I’m seeking guidance. And even if I fail, they’re always there to cheer me on, no matter what by instilling positivity and reminding me about what matters most when I feel blind-sighted by the situation at the time. They are the ones who have taught me what it is to live a life of gratitude and have helped me shift my mindset. Inevitably there have been times of doubt but that’s when I had to rely on tapping into my own positivity. Over the past several years, I have learned to appreciate and see all the sacrifices that have been made and my goal is to repay them with success after bringing me into this world.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I have endless stories when it comes to mistakes and even more learning lessons from them. While I think of one, what I’ve come to realize is that, you will inevitably always make “mistakes,” particularly with your marketing efforts. Just like how life is one big A/B test, marketing epitomizes that. One campaign strategy may work for a certain brand but could backfire for another. Above all, there will be ones that will make you laugh later on and make you think twice or maybe even cry depending on the severity of the project, but above all, as long as you learned from it and prevent it from happening again, you’re already winning.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

“It takes 10 years to create an overnight success.” Keep going. The seeds you plant today cultivate to a growing future.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Document your journey, be vulnerable and share your story 🙂

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Personally, I’m a huge advocate of early morning workouts. I start by waking up at 5 am to a digital clock so I don’t look at my phone for the first few hours of the day, going on a walk for an hour and practicing deep breathwork and meditations followed by positive affirmations and then do online yoga for an hour and then blend my fave smoothie while listening to a podcast and eating my bfast smoothie by the window. This is a habit I’ve developed over the years and I’ve had simply fallen in love with my morning routine and you will find your groove too! Don’t pressure yourself to get up at the crack of down but once you make those slight adjustments that work for you, it will all eventually fall into place and you’ll create your own routine that aligns with your morning workout! Hope that helps and more than happy to share tips anytime.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Personally, I’m a huge advocate of early morning workouts. I start by waking up at 5 am to a digital clock so I don’t look at my phone for the first few hours of the day, going on a walk for an hour and practicing deep breathwork and meditations followed by positive affirmations and then do online yoga for an hour and then blend my fave smoothie while listening to a podcast and eating my bfast smoothie by the window. This is a habit I’ve developed over the years and I’ve had simply fallen in love with my morning routine and you will find your groove too! Don’t pressure yourself to get up at the crack of dawn but once you make those slight adjustments that work for you, it will all eventually fall into place and you’ll create your own routine that aligns with your morning workout! Hope that helps and am more than happy to share tips anytime.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Mantras Move your Body Spread Love to Others

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

TSC Podcast @VeesHoney

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I tried my first Korean spa and it was hands down the most eye-opening and fascinating experience in my life. I highly recommend you try it and you’ll know what I’m talking about!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Pass on the positivity with a simple act of kindness. It may not sound like a lot, but this is profound and impactful beyond measure. Try it out and please report back 🙂

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

One word, Oprah. I mean, who wouldn’t want to have a private breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, coffee, or midnight snack with Oprah? I remember rushing home from school to watch her show when it was on back in the day. Her energy was simply magnetic. Oprah exudes charisma, authenticity, strength, and overall wisdom and resilience. The way she carries herself so confidently in a poised manner is exactly what I emulate about her. She has impacted countless lives beyond her charitable efforts but mores through her ease of connecting with others and I’ve always admired that about her. The term inspiration doesn’t even cut it when it comes to Oprah.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@KimiasKravings and KimiasKravings.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!