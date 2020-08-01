Influencer Delilah Orpi Shares Her Top Selfcare, Wellness, and Beauty Tips

Wear something that makes you feel beautiful. Sometimes you just need to force yourself by dressing up or doing your hair and makeup. Whatever it is that makes you feel more beautiful just do it even if you’re staying home. I work from home and still do my hair and makeup on most days because it makes me feel better about myself.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Delilah Orpi. Delilah is the founder of The Holistic Enchilada, a blog about curly hair and clean beauty. She has been following the Curly Girl Method and living a clean lifestyle for many years. Delilah has been featured in Curl magazine and writes to create awareness about the clean beauty movement and the curly girl method.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Istarted blogging as a hobby in late 2017, mainly to share things I found myself repeating to friends and family. They were always asking me for product recommendations for skincare, makeup, and hair, so naturally, that’s what I started writing about. Since then, curly hair has really taken over as I have found a need for this content in the curly community. Along with the blog, I have an Instagram account and a YouTube channel with the same content. After a few months of blogging, I realized I could monetize the blog and set out to do that. So I worked hard on growing my online presence and now I do this full time and earn a full-time income from it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That person is definitely my husband. He has supported me from the very beginning and has been helping me with my business more recently. He always pushes me to continue working towards my goals, even when I am not feeling motivated. He will help with any aspect of the business and is quick to get me back on track when I need it.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I used to be totally clueless about photo editing and just used whatever app I heard about from others. One time I used Facetune to whiten my teeth, but I didn’t realize that I had gone a little overboard. I posted the pic and didn’t think anything of it until one day months later as I scrolled through my feed, the white teeth just stood out so much that it looked fake. I also had forgotten to whiten my eyes so you could instantly tell the photo was edited and done poorly. So I learned I had to be more careful and not concerned about something so insignificant like how white my teeth are. It’s better to look real in my photos so I keep that in mind when editing, and do a lot less editing now.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

First off, you have to offer content that people either need or want. That’s how you can get their attention. Then you have to stick with it for the long term. Treat it like a business and after some time it will flourish. It’s a lot more work than people realize and you have to be ready to put in the work and time it takes.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I think it’s really important to give more than you take. So I give my audience free content that they need as often as I can. I also ask them what they need and create content based on that. I engage with them on all my platforms, responding to comments and messages, and even going to their profiles to engage with a recent post. Providing lots of actionable and helpful advice has been the biggest reason behind growing my community.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Two things I do regularly to help my body thrive are eat well and prioritize sleep. Whenever I slack on eating healthy or don’t get enough sleep, I end up getting sick. My skin also suffers and I can be moodier. So I meal plan and have a bedtime routine. Every Sunday, I go through my recipes and choose what I want to eat for that week. Then I make a list and shop only what’s on that list. I make sure to plan for easy recipes and snacks since I’m busy. My bedtime routine includes a shower to decompress, my evening skincare routine, and reading before falling asleep.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Two things I do on a regular basis to practice self-care are to spend at least 15 minutes outside and do my full evening skincare routine each day. Going outside helps me decompress from the day and recharges my mind. It’s really so healing and can lift my mood if I’ve had a rough day. I’m able to detach from all the stress and ideas I have on my mind and connect with nature. My skincare routine is just something I need to do to unwind and relax. It forces me to stop and focus on myself, which is necessary after a day of caring for others and working. It’s pretty simple, just 3 steps, but it makes a difference.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

3 things anyone can do to feel beautiful are:

1- Find something you like about yourself and remind yourself about that when needed. You can put post-it notes on the mirror or in your closet for these reminders. I have positive affirmation quotes posted all over the walls of my closet to help me with this.

2- Wear something that makes you feel beautiful. Sometimes you just need to force yourself by dressing up or doing your hair and makeup. Whatever it is that makes you feel more beautiful just do it even if you’re staying home. I work from home and still do my hair and makeup on most days because it makes me feel better about myself.

3- Smile and laugh. Everyone feels and looks more beautiful when they’re smiling. I used to listen to funny podcasts on my drive to work and it really made a difference.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Shawn Achor’s ‘The Happiness Advantage: How a Positive Brain Fuels Success in Work and Life’ is my favorite self-improvement book. It was such a good read and gave me actual examples of ways to create more happiness in my life and be more successful.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

One time when I was living in Abu Dhabi, I purchased a Groupon deal for a Moroccan Bath Treatment. I didn’t know what it was other than it exfoliated my skin. I was expecting a relaxing time in a spa-like environment. But as soon as I walked in, I realized I was wrong. I had to get naked and walk around different rooms while other women scrubbed and washed my body as they had me stand in awkward positions. I felt so uncomfortable and most of them barely spoke English so I couldn’t even ask about what was going on or what came next. Needless to say, I never signed up for another spa treatment while living there.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love for women to embrace what they have right now and stop striving to change the way they look. It’s part of the reason I blog about curly hair. I don’t want little girls to feel the way I did growing up with curly, frizzy, wavy hair. If people could just embrace what they have and learn to flaunt it, it would create a more positive attitude towards body image.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

My answer is always Jameela Jamil. I think she’s such an awesome person, fighting for everyone and using her platform for good. I’d love to meet her and talk about our passions.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My handle is @holisticenchilada on Instagram and Facebook. My YouTube channel is Holistic Enchilada.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!