Influencer Dashama Konah Shares Her Top Selfcare, Wellness, and Beauty Tips

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dashama Konah.

Dashama is an award winning speaker, author, health and happiness expert who has spoken at the United Nations, Sony Motion Picture Studios, XDubai, Nike Global Leadership summit and was inducted into the Stanford Happiness Hall of Fame. She is a featured speaker of the Flow Summit along with Dalai Lama, Eckhart Tolle, Sadhguru, Dr. Joe Dispenza and others. A media favorite, she has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, ABC, NBC, CBS, Discovery Channel, OWN, QVC and Fox news as well as Cosmo, Vogue and Inc. You can connect with her and get access to her free 7 day self love and yoga challenge at : pranashama.com/slay

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you, I’m happy to be here! When I was 18 years old I was hit by a car while riding my bike and the impact caused scoliosis of my spine. At the time, doctors told me there was nothing that I could do and there is no real way to reverse scoliosis. I felt hopeless, but accepted the doctors words. A few years later, at 23 years old I became completely depressed. Although I had a great job, ideal home, great boyfriend, and was in peak physical shape working as a bikini model part time, nothing would bring me joy. I had no passion for life and the things that used to motivate me and inspire my daily actions felt lifeless and worthless.

In my depression, I was searching for purpose and meaning in life and could not find it anywhere. One day I did a google search for ‘inner peace’ and found a yoga studio that was offering a 10 week yoga teacher training. Since I had always done yoga and sports, I felt immediately called to go to this, not to become a teacher, but to find inner peace for myself. The experience was nothing short of miraculous. Not only did I regain my feeling of passion for life again, but since this experience had impacted and transformed my life in so many miraculous ways, my desire to share this life enhancing practice with the world inspired me to start teaching.

Quickly I gained a tremendous amount of support and a large following, as I was one of the first yoga teachers on youtube in 2006 where I started the first yoga challenge, 30 day yoga challenge, back in 2008. My videos went viral and it started me on a 15 year non stop traveling adventure around the world sharing this gift of yoga and meditation that had transformed my life in such a profound way. I have traveled the world for the past 15 years, been blessed to speak at the United Nations for International Day of Happiness, was inducted into the Stanford Happiness Hall of Fame and have worked with Harvard medical doctors to show how these practices can heal your mind, rewire neural synapse, cure depression, anxiety and a number of other mental health issues.

Now I’m writing my next book, The Flow State, to share more about the profound wisdom from the masters, to help people understand the importance of living in alignment with the universal laws of life, with a big focus on mental health and wellness. Since my mother lost her mind when I was 6 and I was raised in foster homes and by my aunt, I feel part of my life purpose is to help heal the minds and hearts of humanity. The wisdom in the Flow State book will help to do that. It will be released on 11/11 after the Flow Summit which is in October.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, when I was first starting out in my career in 2005, I attracted a really great client in Boca Raton, FL who was also a Rabi and marketing expert. He hired me to teach him and his whole family yoga and meditation for 3 years, daily classes. Not only did that client allow me to go full time with my career right from the beginning, he also helped me to set up my youtube channel, he encouraged me to create a website, make videos, and taught me how to build an email list, etc. He saw my potential which gave me a lot of confidence and his generous helpful guidance was invaluable. His name is Harlan Kilstein. I will also be grateful for him! The one thing he said was one day you will be in a position to pay it forward and he said I must do that. And I have been ever since. I have had many interns and apprenctices over the years and have been teaching many people the skills he taught me and helping them succeed as well.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Yes, when I first started out in my career, I launched my youtube channel in 2006. I had no idea what I was doing, so often I would post videos of my life and they were not really relevant to the audience. I was very raw back then in my videos, with a poor quality camera, bad lighting and never wearing a bra or makeup. I was just being myself and natural. I posted many videos back then that I later made private, talking about sex or doing bed yoga. Some of my bed yoga videos are very popular and many subscribers on my youtube.com/dashama channel told me they helped them to cure their insomnia for example.

The biggest mistake I made was not to ask for help. I was completely overwhelmed with comments and people contacting me asking for help. They had found my videos and were suffering and they were reaching out to me for help. I didn’t know what to do because I had a full time teaching schedule and I got burned out from putting so much time into that. So I stopped responding to the comments and stopped posting videos on my youtube channel. That was a big mistake, since a few years later, youtube really expanded and millions of creators came in and took over my category. They copied my yoga challenges and content strategy and they all grow faster than my channel did. I learned a lot form that. I learned when there is growth momentum, go find and ask for help, instead of shutting down and walking away. Now that I learned that, I know I can handle the next wave of growth that is coming and happening now. 🙂

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Yes, I feel everyone can succeed if they have the right knowledge, training and their heart in the right place. You just can’t give up. Being an influencer is not reserved for a select few people who are lucky. Most of the top in each industry got there because they worked hard, learned the rules and applied consistent action. If what you are doing is not working, that means do something differently, it doesn’t mean give up. Being an influencer is nothing more than sharing your message with the world. The key is to find your voice. Once you know what your message is, then create content that appeals to your audience you are speaking with and learn how to optimize the content so people will find it who need what you have. It’s really that simple. Not everyone will have millions of fans, but everyone can have success in any field on social media if you approach it professionally as a business, not just a hobby.

The people who don’t succeed are also often not connecting with others. One of the big secrets to social media is that it is a social environment. You must connect with other creators, support others, see it as a web of connection and platform to share, instead of seeing it as a way to get fans or make money. That perhaps is the biggest switch in mentality. Fans come when you put out great content that they need. So focus on serving the world and the rest will follow.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

The number one secret to building a community is to truly understand what they want and need. Once you know their pain, create solutions that help them relive their pain or need. If you don’t know, then ask them. Once you do know, then give it to them and they will keep coming back. People are seeking what you offer. So you just have to be consistent and dedicated, that is hard for some people because it does take a lot of time and energy. After you get it flowing, you can hire someone to help you though, so then it’s just a matter of being committed to being a messenger and spreading your message. Reply to comments, connect with people when they send you DMs, be there as a friend as much as you can, (or hire someone who can do it for you if you are too busy) and you will see the loyalty grow. That is even what Taylor Swift did in the beginning. She would connect with her fans when she was starting out, and she genuinely cared about them. That really makes a big difference and people can feel that. People are loyal when you are loving, kind and generous with what you share. Also, being authentic and vulnerable, not trying to look perfect all the time really helps for people to relate to you. Be relatable, loving and wise and people will see you as a friend they want to keep around.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Yes, I actually built my whole life around self-care. It’s so important! Self-care is self-love. Taking the time for yourself to make yourself feel good, to fill up your own cup will allow you to have more to share and give to others.

2 self-care practices/routines I stick with are:

The Miracle Morning. I was featured in this international best-selling book and its all about creating a morning routine that starts your day out with miracles. It can include journaling what you are grateful for and what you are creating in your life, meditating, yoga, breath work, visualizing and reading or any other practices that really help you feel your best and start your day out in the best possible way. I love to wake up and do a Tony Robbins priming practice that is very much like a kundalini kriya breathing practice that I teach with fire breath. Then focus on feeling the gratitude for 3 things, feeling is the key. Then focus on at least 3 things I’m creating in my life and feeling how it feels that those things are already a success. Then start the day with yoga session or other exercise.

2. Nourishment for Energy. Every day I make a priority to hydrate, drinking enough water is really key to life. Then also drinking high nutrient-dense green smoothies and elixirs. I also love to dance every day for at least 10–15 minutes and always end the day with meditation.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Yes, I believe the heart and mind are what create our life experience, so focusing on helping them thrive is what will create a great and miraculous day and life.

2 routines I do to keep my heart and mind thriving:

Heart Expansion Breath. When I breathe into my heart consciously, slowly expanding the muscles around my heart with the inhale. Then hold the breath for 30–60 seconds to stretch the muscles around the heart and then exhaling slowing. The whole process is slow and mindful. I do this anytime I feel anxious or if my heart feels a bit closed. In the bath is also a great time to do it Repeat for a few minutes, focusing all of your awareness on the heart and present moment expanding with love. Binual Beats frequency music, affirmations and mantas. All day long I listen to frequency music and chanting. when I’m not doing that, I usually just have silence and the sounds of birds and roosters here in Hawaii to attune my mind to peace and tranquillity and open my heart to love and higher frequencies. If I catch myself feeling stressed or focusing on negative thoughts that bring me down (there is a lot in the world that can do that right now if you go online and see the news) then I immediately go to my affirmations to attune back to positive thinking. I even created a whole tiktok.com/@flow.state channel with all my affirmations with frequency music to share this practice with others and they have been loving it! I wake up in the morning to thousands of comments from grateful people and while I’m listening to the affirmation on repeat, I’m responding to the loving messages! It’s a great way to start the day. I”m going to start making these on youtube soon as well and will share across all the other platforms since this has really been such a positive influence in my life. It can really help everyone right now.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

3 Ideas anyone can use to feel beautiful:

To feel beautiful is to attune to the frequency of love and gratitude. When you feel that way in your heart, you naturally feel beautiful and see everything around you as beautiful as well. This is a big key to feel beautiful. So you have to do things that make you feel love and gratitude. I suggest gratitude mantras I have this posted on my youtube channel herethis meditation I shared at the United Nations for International Day of Happiness. Natural facials and ayurvedic remedies. I love self care. I do daily face massage and many practices I learned through ayurveda. Here’s a video of a natural home facial you can make for yourself out of foods! Self Love And Yoga. I created a full 7 day free challenge you can do at home that has more self love and yoga (SLAY) practices to attune to self love and to feel more beautiful, you can get that here free.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I have been blessed by a lot of great souls in my life that have guided me to who I am today. I do highly recommend the book The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod. I wrote the Yoga chapter. My cleansing journey at Angel Farms in Hawaii changed my life forever. The yoga teacher trainings I lead in Bali and Hawaii transforms me every time, and have helped me to thrive for many years. I am supported by mother nature, so the time I spend in tropical jungle and ocean environments of Bali, Hawaii or Costa Rica always nourishes my soul. The retreats at the One World Ayurveda center in Bali have been so rejuvenating I always feel reborn! I love the wisdom and teachings of Sadhguru, Abraham Hicks, Dalai Lama, Eckhart Tolle, Dr Joe Dispenza, and others from the Flow Summit. I’m also a speaker at the Flow Summit. You can join that in October through Hay House online. Oprah has influenced my feelings of empowerment and that a woman can rise up and do anything. I love Jay Shetty’s podcasts and videos. The book How to Be Like Women of Influence was very instrumental in my life. As well as the Bhagavad Gita, and the teachings of Jesus and Buddha. I love the book the Alchemist by Paulo Cuelo. My journey to the Oneness Temple and the meditations of Preetaji and Krishnaji are very blissful. The music of Snatam Kaur and Ajeet Kaur are like honey for my soul. So many beautiful moments influence who I am. Swimming with dolphins in Hawaii is at the top of the list. They have so much joy and bliss, it is transformational to experience.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Yes, one crazy treatment is done by a Balinese healer I know. While we are in Bali every year, I always get treatments with Tino in Ubud. He is a very intuitive and powerful healer. His treatment is sort of like a massage, but deeper and very painful. He does so many things that by the end you feel completely reborn and he realigns the spine completely, so its like a chiropractic, massage, and exorcism all in one. haha

Another amazing treatment I have had was with a man named Ranan. He’s based in LA, but from Israel. He does a treatment called Atlas Profilax. This completely changed my life and healed my scoliosis over 10 years ago which changed my life forever. His treatment in combination with yoga and traditional massage. I highly recommend it.

Also, I was recommended to go to a place in Hawaii called Angel Farms. It’s a colon hydrotherapy retreat where you do this treatment for 90 minutes each day while on an only liquid diet. Since I travel a lot, I felt I should go and see if I had any parasites. I was so glad that I went! It turned out I had many parasites and that treatment got them out! I felt completely reborn, but during the journey, I went through a healing experience I could not have predicted. Since every parasite has a consciousness, as each one was released, I was able to feel the event, trauma or situation that had happened when it entered my body. As it was released, those old traumas were healing and I felt reborn. She calls it baptism from within. It is a truly miraculous journey, but not something a lot of people talk about. Since most people have parasites and don’t know it, I encourage everyone to do this at some point in their life. I’m a bit more dedicated, so now I do it once a year.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m currently writing a book titled The Flow State. It is truly the deeper secrets behind ‘The Secret.’ This book features 22 Universal laws and wisdom from renowned masters (such as Eckhart Tolle, Dr Joe Dispenza, Sadhguru, Dalai Lama, etc) about the importance of aligning with the universal laws in order to create a life of happiness, health and fulfillment. One of the universal laws is Divine Oneness, another is Unconditional Love, another is Grace, and another is Gratitude etc. Each of these are so essential for humanity to understand, align with and choose to embody.

The FLOW (Flow Love Oneness Worldwide) movement is what I see can change the world. Currently, the planet and humanity is out of flow. Our planet is suffering from the way we have treated her. The global lockdown has given us all a chance to look at how we live life and to realize it’s time for some major changes. The solution for the world’s problems is to spread FLOW. I had previously felt that the Oneness Movement was the solution to the world’s ills, but now I feel the other 2 laws, love and flow, are essential aspects to create a better world for us all. I have a vision since we are launching The Flow State book on 11/11, which is a few weeks after we are releasing the Flow Summit with Hay House in October. I feel the summit and book can spark a movement, as we restore FLOW to the world, we will see humanity uniting, which will allow us to accomplish the great tasks necessary to heal the world, restore the global economy to a better place then before, and elevate the consciousness of all beings eventually so we can have peace on earth.

Whether it is called The FLOW Movement or Oneness Movement, one thing is clear : it can and will change and transform the world in a very positive way for us all to unite with flow, love and oneness. That is my vision. I feel on the deepest level, this is what we all want, but some people might feel this is too much of a utopian vision. I prefer to consider it supreme optimism. We can truly all work together as a TEAM, Together Everyone Achieves More. With enough people on board and supporting this vision, we can and will change the world. It has been said that it only takes 144,000 fully awakened beings to create a tipping point for all 7.8 billion people to awaken. We are making that happen now. So the masses are waking up and seeking resources how to navigate the awakening. They need guidance and support. That is what the FLOW movement offers.

The future vision is that there will be a whole new genre of films called FLOW Films, and we are already partnered with VR and AI technology brands to bring flow state to the general public with apps, brain wave entrainment, healing frequency music, movement practices like yoga, dance, tantra, breath work, healing arts and so much more. This is just the beginning and we are open to inviting leaders to join the movement to contribute in any way they can. We are also leading a big event on Facebook on 8/8 called Lion’s Gate FLOW Master Mind: Flow Love Oneness Worldwide which will include masters, celebrities and experts in flow all sharing their wisdom and gifts and will include a global OM and meditation for our network of 20 million fans across the Facebook pages: @Unify, @CollectiveEvolution @EvolveandAscend @UpliftConnect and @CureJoyInc as well as my page @dashama and @jillianmichaels as well as others who will be there. This is the start of something truly remarkable and it will change the world. Join us! 🙂

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Yes! Since I was granted the USPTO Trademark for ‘The Flow State’ for both movies, media and books, I would love to have lunch or breakfast with a VC and anyone who is aligned with movie production/ brand development and would like to come on board with the Flow State brand. This is a billion-dollar idea and has already made incredible traction in a very short time. I have always admired Richard Branson’s business acumen and his son Sam is also a yoga and meditation teacher, so someone like that would be ideal if they would like to have lunch and talk about the vision for improving the mental health and state of humanity in the best possible way through the Flow State platform.

This is what the world needs right now, as the mental health crisis is at an all-time high. My work with Dr Sat Bir Khalsa at Harvard showed me that 80–90% of people have some form of mental health issue and all of it is curable with the practices that I teach. They have shown with MRI brain scans and 20 years of research how yoga, meditation, breath work, mantras, and other practices that I teach are able to awaken gray matter of the brain, rewire neural synapse and create new neural pathways to help people overcome anxiety, depression, insomnia, autism and a number of other ailments affecting humanity. We have the solution to what the world needs right now and the ideal partners who want to ride the wave of the next billion-dollar trend will partner with us to expand what we are already doing and take it to another level.

I have a big vision for the Flow State movie, to create a whole new category of films and media (Flow Films) to help people access Flow and higher states of consciousness through audio, visual and extrasensory media experiences. I am working with some AI technologies, VR and other products who wish to partner with the Flow State brand in the CBD and consumable markets, apparel and movement/wellness media and products.

The Flow State book will be released later this year through Hay House (November) after the Flow Summit (October) and I envision the Flow State movie being produced after that. My highest vision is to get James Cameron and Ed Sheerhan to come together as the film and music directors and create a movie like Avatar meets the Matrix meets the Alchemist, with CGI and/or 3D visuals and music that changes people’s lives.

In order to manifest this great vision, it will be ideal to have the right partners. For now, it’s all been flowing and coming together miraculously. We already have an online conscious media network we are going to be able to syndicate our media to over 100 million fans across Facebook. The next step is to create a full-time production company that creates Flow Films, Flow Media and Flow Stated product extensions.

If you know of anyone who may be a good fit, don’t hesitate to have them contact me directly 🙂

