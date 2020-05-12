Influencer Alana Blanchard Shares Her Top Selfcare, Wellness, and Beauty Tips

I’ve always kept my content true to who I am, and I just try to post in the moment — not overthinking much or putting too much stress on if it’s going to be perfect. I think being super transparent and connecting with your followers is so important. Just being yourself and being relatable helps me connect to my followers on a more genuine level.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s wellbeing, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alana Blanchard.

Professional surfer, model, health + wellness advocate and mom, Alana Blanchard is arguably the most popular female athlete in surf. From competing on the World Tour, to birthing her first son, Alana has done it all. Though an avid world traveler, Alana resides in Kauai with her fiance and fellow surfer Jack Freestone, and her son Banks where they focus on living a health and wellness-based vegan lifestyle.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you so much for having me. I grew up on the island of Kauai where surfing and the beach is a way of life. I was about 8 when I really got into surfing and never stopped. I started surfing professionally when I was about 17 years old. I would travel around the world competing with the top women in the sport. I surfed on the World Tour for about 8 years and I’m still traveling all around the world to surf and do photoshoots.

Then, Jack (my fiance) and I had our now 2 1/2-year-old son, Banks. Being a mom has taught me so much — Banks is the best thing that has ever happened to me. He travels with us everywhere to places like Bali, Europe, Australia and beyond. It can be hard but so worth it. So, I guess now I can be considered a traveling mom that is also a professional surfer. I still compete, go to shoots and also love making content for my YouTube channel, which is centered around surfing, family, health and fitness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my parents. My dad really got me into surfing since he loved it so much and his goal with it was just for me to have fun. Then, once they realized my potential and how I was excelling in the sport, they had even more faith in me and knew I could really do well. My dad would film me and send tapes in so I could get sponsored. They even let me do homeschool so I could have more time in the water. I really wouldn’t be where I am today without them and their guidance and support.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I think one of the most humorous things I’ve ever done was wear bikini bottoms with tie sides out surfing, without realizing they were too big for me. I got caught inside by a bigger wave and before I knew it my bottoms were gone — I couldn’t find them anywhere. I had to get my friend to go in and grab a towel, so I didn’t have to walk all the way back to the car bottomless. I think the lesson was do not wear tie side bottoms if the waves are big because you might lose them, and you may not be lucky enough to have a friend around to help you!

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I’ve always kept my content true to who I am, and I just try to post in the moment — not overthinking much or putting too much stress on if it’s going to be perfect. I think being super transparent and connecting with your followers is so important. Just being yourself and being relatable helps me connect to my followers on a more genuine level.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

To be completely honest there was never and still isn’t a big strategy for me. I’m just being me and always have been. Some of my posts do really well and some don’t, and that’s okay! It’s a bit of a trial and error type of thing. I do know when I post in my happiest state, which is usually surfing or hanging with my family at the beach, people really seem to respond and engage with that content.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

The below are a few wellness practices I implemented for myself at the beginning of 2020, and are huge ways I keep in touch with my body:

Make healthy eating a priority — even when you’re traveling! It’s easy to lose sight of this when you’re on the go, but staying on track regardless of what life throws at you is so important. I like to stick with natural vegan foods and stay away from the overprocessed stuff. The better you eat, the better you feel! Incorporate CBD into your routine! The benefits are endless and it really helps kick off the day. But, with all the CBD companies out there, it’s important to make educated decisions when purchasing. My personal favorite is Medterra’s 3,000mg Tincture. Knowing the products are all natural, non-GMO and THC-free makes the choice easy for me and my family.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

The below are (also) a few wellness practices I implemented for myself at the beginning of 2020, and think everyone can relate/follow as well to help with mindset:

Switch up your usual workout routine and don’t be afraid to try something new, like yoga, or the Les Mills Hiit Workouts, which are some of my personal favorite ways to move my body and also relax my mind. Sometimes stepping out of your comfort zone is exactly what you need for a fresh perspective. Take some time for yourself. Self-care is huge and it’s so important to make it a priority. Whether it’s an online exercise class, brunch with your favorite people or a relaxing bath at the end of the day, don’t feel guilty treating yourself once in a while.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take care of your skin. As the largest organ on our bodies, our skin should be high priority! Because I spend a lot of time in the sun and water, my skin can get really dry sometimes. A moisturizer I really like is Medterra’s CBD + Manuka Cream. The addition of the manuka honey really helps to soothe and give my skin the softness that I like. Also, if you’re in the sun, wear sunscreen, and if you’re going in the ocean please make sure it is reef safe. Don’t try too hard. For me, I feel my most beautiful when I’m natural and being authentic to myself. It can be fun to get dressed up sometimes but being comfortable and natural in my own skin is when I feel my best and happiest. Connect with nature. Sometimes being in tune with the beauty of nature and the world around me is the best way to decompress and look at the world with fresh eyes.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I really love listening to Rich Roll’s podcast and learning about his story. He went from being a lawyer to being one of the best ultra-marathon runners in the world at the age of 40. He didn’t let age define him and became the best version of himself by eating healthy and moving his body. He loves health and wellness, so he has amazing guests from all walks of life on the show to discuss their stories as well.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I think the weirdest wellness treatment I’ve ever had was a colonic. My friend and I thought we would try it one day, and let’s just say it’s very uncomfortable (LOL).

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to start a movement encouraging women to embrace their bodies at every stage of their life. I think social media can make it seem like we all need to look one way and I think being our unique selves is more important than our physical looks. Raising awareness of how negative body image and self-talk can really affect young girls is very important too. I’m working on some exciting projects in this space, so stay tuned 🙂

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I’d love to meet and chat with anyone working on the issues I above (body positivity, etc.). I think that in today’s world, young women and girls especially need to hear messages of self-acceptance and body/mind positivity. There is a lot of very destructive messaging out there right now that can really harm women in our society. Brands who are making a positive change in this direction are brands I want to align with.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

