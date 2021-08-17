Ines Vieira of Norte Women: “That you will work every day of your life”

That you will work every day of your life. It is true that you have a lot of flexibility but stopping or disconnecting will be almost impossible.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ines Vieira.

Ines Vieira is the founder and Director of Norte, an independent sustainable clothing brand that tries to promote a more conscious way of consuming fashion by creating pieces that are timeless, elegant and created with the most sustainable materials they find.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had been wanting to be a fashion designer for as long as I can remember. However, after a summer course in Istituto Marangoni in Milan at the age of 17 I decided that I would study marketing to eventually work on fashion marketing. I ended up going to business school and getting great jobs as brand manager at different consumer good companies. I enjoyed these positions but after a while I decided that it was time to fulfill my dream of working in fashion and I started working as a buyer at a big fast fashion Spanish retailer. I was so happy and excited at the beginning, however, I soon realized that I did not like their way of creating clothing and felt very uninspired and demotivated. That was when I started thinking about creating Norte.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

It was hard at the beginning because I did not have any contacts in the industry, I didn’t know any suppliers or factories, I did not have anybody I could ask for advice and I had to start from zero. I needed to find collaborators and the first one I started working with that helped me with production, turned out not being a good match for me and the vision I had. I had to stop, find another one and I wasted a lot of time and lost money. On the good side, it was a good learning experience and it lead me to find the team that ultimately made Norte’s start possible.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I had been dreaming about creating a sustainable fashion business for years and that was the best motivation.

There have been really hard times especially last year but somehow whenever something good happens I focus on that and that fuels me for some time. I believe that resilience is one of the most important traits that you need for running your own business.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are way better this year as the world goes back to normal and women are excited to wear clothes again. As I said before resilience is the number one thing that keeps me going and that I believe makes the difference between making it or not. It does not matter the industry, your background, the market, your experience, there is always going to be problems, bad months, production issues… you will never have everything figured out, but if you are able to keep going, maybe you will make it. There is a book I read before starting Norte that talks about this “The hard thing about hard things” by Ben Horowitz. He is super inspiring and when talking about his path to success there is a chapter where he talks about finding excuses and says: “nobody cares, just do your job”. It is a simple sentence, but I find myself repeating it in my mind often.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I tend to trust people too much and believe that they are going to do a great job always because, why would somebody not give the most they have every single time? Because of that with my first production I trusted the factory and the first piece they made was so incredibly small that we could never sell it. It was like a little top for a 7 year old. I learned that with production you have to be super specific, be there as much as possible and supervise every step of the way. That does not apply to other areas and I hate micromanaging but particularly for production you have to be there.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe our image, designs, and European heritage that our customers really appreciate. I am from Galicia, an area located in the Northwest of Spain, that is not particularly touristic or well known. I am however proud of being from there and always try to implement some inspiration from the region into my work. For example, all our pieces are name after islands, rivers, or towns in Galicia. I believe that being true to yourself and not trying to pretend to be anyone else or copy what is supposed to make other brands cool, can be hard at the beginning but makes a positive difference in the long run.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Being able to find ways to disconnect from work every day is crucial for me. I love swimming in the ocean or enjoying a warm bath in winter. Some days it feels impossible but even if it is for 15 minutes you need to find the time for yourself away from your laptop or phone. Also, not taking anything personal.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am extremely thankful to all the journalist and influencers that helped me the first year we were in business and that made it possible to spread the word about Norte without asking or expecting anything in return. I started this business with absolutely no contacts or friends in the industry and no budget for PR so their help was crucial. I particularly remember one journalist that wrote about us in The New York Times when we had only been in business for about 9 months. I remember where I was when I received her email and how incredible that felt. A few days later when the article was published orders started arriving since 7 am in the morning and that has still been one of our best days of sales ever.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Raising awareness about sustainability in the fashion industry and creating clothes more consciously is one of our core missions.

In terms of how we act on sustainability in day-to-day life at Norte, we try to apply sustainability at three levels:

Materials: we only use natural materials that have internationally known certifications

Packaging: zero plastic and only compostable boxes, tape and cards

Factories: We only work with factories we personally visit to prove and see that they meet our standards.

Apart from this we try to create clothes focusing more on quality that in quantity and designed for their elegance, wearability, timelessness and style. The timelessness of the designs is an area of focus in our sustainability targets as well, as we try to create products that our customers will want to wear for many years to come.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

That you will work every day of your life. It is true that you have a lot of flexibility but stopping or disconnecting will be almost impossible.

That there is not perfect strategy and that what works for a company might never work for others. Finding the right way for your company requires constant adjustment, flexibility, and a great capacity to change and implement new plans.

That you will make lots of mistakes even when you think you have it all figured out. What is important is to learn from them and not make the same mistake twice.

That production, at least of clothing, can be extremely draining and complicated and you have to be very specific with your factory and be always there controlling the quality of the outcome.

That, at the end of the day, every employee will have a roll but the final responsibility, whatever happens is always yours and nobody else’s.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

For me is super important to avoid taking anything personal and always keep in mind that at the end of the day it is only a business. If the rest of my life is good, what happens with the business should not take a personal toll on me. It is easier said than done but that, plus being grateful for all the good things that happened to me in spite of whatever is happening with my business keeps me grounded.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I try to promote an idea of beauty that is diverse in size, color, race and that is free from filters and impossible unnatural standards. I hope for young woman to be inspired by it and would love for every one of them to feel confident and pretty in her own skin. I still have a lot of work to be done in this aspect, but I am excited to be able to do it as we grow.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit my website at www.nortewomen.com and follow me at @nortewomen

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!