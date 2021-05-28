Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Indulgence: a Sneaky Way Women Sabotage Themselves

Don't fall for this common habit that will undermine your goals just before you reach them

INDULGENCE–it’s one of the most tricky forms of self-sabotage and procrastination today. I see this happening with women who are making GREAT progress on their projects, then suddenly distract themselves with all sorts of moral licensing. (Example: I’ve been working very hard, so I will take a week off, I deserve it.)

Another unfortunate aspect is that indulgence is socially acceptable and even encouraged.

While I highly recommend that you indulge and pamper yourself often, using overindulgence as an excuse to not finish your goals is a pattern that is dysfunctional and keeps you from being your best self. We all do this!

Here is a short video where I offer simple tips on how you can recognize and reprogram the indulgence habit.

If you catch yourself using indulgence as a procrastination device this week, recognize it. This means you are about to do something BIG. Let me know what it is, ok? Leave your comment below.

Remember–I believe in you.

Beth Caldwell, Success Coach at CoachBethCaldwell.com

Beth Caldwell is a ten-time author, success coach, the founder of Leadership Academy for Women and the SHIFT success program for women. Her passion is to help women succeed in life and business. For more inspiration, check out Monday Morning Mastermind.  Her tenth and newest book, Women, Lead! is available in bookstores nationwide or here.

