Indulgence: a Sneaky Way Women Sabotage Themselves

INDULGENCE–it’s one of the most tricky forms of self-sabotage and procrastination today. I see this happening with women who are making GREAT progress on their projects, then suddenly distract themselves with all sorts of moral licensing. (Example: I’ve been working very hard, so I will take a week off, I deserve it.)

Another unfortunate aspect is that indulgence is socially acceptable and even encouraged.

While I highly recommend that you indulge and pamper yourself often, using overindulgence as an excuse to not finish your goals is a pattern that is dysfunctional and keeps you from being your best self. We all do this!

Here is a short video where I offer simple tips on how you can recognize and reprogram the indulgence habit.

If you catch yourself using indulgence as a procrastination device this week, recognize it. This means you are about to do something BIG. Let me know what it is, ok? Leave your comment below.

Remember–I believe in you.

