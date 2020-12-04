Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Indian Cricketer Om Bhosale’s Success Story

Om Bhosale admires MS Dhoni. He had an interaction with Ms dhoni during his zonal camp. According to him, whatever he learned during the interaction with MS dhoni, he implements those things in his game and it has really helped him alot. After playing the Ranji Trophy Om Bhosale  is looking forward to playing for […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Om Bhosale
Om Bhosale

Om Bhosale admires MS Dhoni. He had an interaction with Ms dhoni during his zonal camp. According to him, whatever he learned during the interaction with MS dhoni, he implements those things in his game and it has really helped him alot. After playing the Ranji Trophy Om Bhosale  is looking forward to playing for IPL and India Team .

Dreams and aspirations know no boundaries. Dreamers have surpassed borders of limited means to achieving ultimate goals in their life. At a time when cricket pundits are Shocking  after watching the immensely talented Pune based cricketer Om Bhosale .

We all human beings expect a healthy life because a healthy life is key to all happiness. It is only through physical and mental well-being that we can aspire to a healthy life. One of the most effective ways to achieve physical and mental well-being is sports undoubtedly. Sport is an eternal source of endless joy. It is through this joy that the mind and character of the human being arise. This character is the key to success in the struggle for future life. That’s Why Sports is Important in our Life says, Om.

Unlike other forms of exercise, sport is necessarily social. Even when you’re playing a solo sport, you’ll have a competitor, coach, and referee to interact with.  For many people in the modern world, social interaction is lacking. Sport could be you’re way into making friends and reaping all the benefits that come with that.

Om Bhosale played cricket professionally for the first time at Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, and he got a kick start when he was selected in the state cricket team in Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA). He was appointed at the captain of the state at under-16 level. Later, he played in under-19 and under-23 state teams. He was also the captain of the west zone. He got selected for Asia Challenger Trophy and was the part of India blue team and was selector for under-19 world cup 20 squad.

After this performance, he was selected for the Ranji Team at the age of 18 against Karnataka, and the match was held at MCA stadium, Pune. He is also associated with the company Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC); as it is the corporate league for their team. He is been in BCCI circuit for last 4 yrs where he attended the national’s camps under the famous Indian cricketer, Rahul Dravid. His mom and dad played a major role in his life. He has always said that he is lucky to have them as his parents, and they have backed him in all situations. He feels lucky to have them.

Sport is certainly an excellent tool to build self-confidence. Playing Sports increases confidence to talk properly. A sport certainly improves the skills of communicating with others. Furthermore, the person experiences confidence in sitting, standing, and walking properly. Hence, Sports enriches the social life of an individual.

Sports bring discipline in life. It certainly teaches the values of dedication and patience. Sports also teach people how to handle failure. Furthermore, the importance of following a time schedule is also present in Sports says Bhosale.

Education is not just a promise of passing the test, not even a living thing, but the ground of mental exercise. At the touch of sports, education gets perfection, therefore, in the modern education system, sports draws more attention. If one of the goals of education is to develop a better life sense, then, the importance of sports is of paramount priority there quoted Om.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

the author’s father Seymour Byock and daughter Lila in early 1981
Wisdom//

Well-being in Dying — Preserving Human Potential Through the End of Life

by Ira Byock, MD
Community//

“Treat your mind and body like a temple.” With Beau Henderson & Rachel Shackleton

by Beau Henderson
powerofplayroblox
Community//

Why ‘Playing’ and Not ‘Working’ Through Adversity Can Nurture Mental Well-Being

by Paula Toledo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.