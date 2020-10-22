Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Increasing Students Independence

The drawback of simply showing a student how to correct work is that the student is left with no intrinsic motivation and takes no responsibility for their own learning. The student only makes the changes on the teacher’s instruction in order to get a good grade. A better approach is one that gives students responsibility for their own learning.

In an English or writing class, this approach would begin with the student as the first assessor of the work, using a standardized checklist for effective writing. They can then choose the area they want to work on improving rather than the teacher deciding. There are tools that can help students select. The teacher’s job focuses on helping the student with the area the student has chosen for improvement.

Coaching feedback gives the instructor the ability to drill down to identify the core issue the student is having even if the student is unable to identify it. An example might be a student who wants to write with greater clarity. The problem might be the student is simply not organizing their time efficiently. They may be spending a great deal of time writing and still not making their intended point. A teacher’s coaching might encourage the student to try to write the piece within a certain amount of time.

The object here is not so much for the student to complete the piece in the time given but to observe what happens in that time. This may help the student determine what some of the issues are.

Teachers can also work with students to change the story they tell themselves about their work. This can teach students to see a correction not as a sign of failure but an opportunity to learn. Structuring a sentence with “yet” reveals how this can work. The phrase “I can’t put my thoughts down with any sort of clarity” changes significantly when “yet” is added to the end of it. This demonstrates to the student that learning is a process.

Ultimately, the key is to put the student in charge while giving some guidance along the way as needed. This motivates the student and creates a more independent learner who is eager to continuing seeking knowledge for its own sake.

    Stephanie Mathews, Stephanie Mathews, Author

    Stephanie Mathews is an entrepreneur, author and volunteer based in Dallas, Texas.

    Stephanie Mathews didn’t always plan to be an entrepreneur and business owner, though. While her husband had an interest in owning a Subway franchise, Stephanie knew she couldn’t run a business that she didn’t have a passion in. 

    She stumbled upon The Rustic Brush while trying to plan an outing for her college friends that everyone could participate in and enjoy. She loved the company’s model but saw that there were no locations near her. After seeing they were selling franchises and speaking with her husband, they decided to jump in and become business owners. Then, they found the perfect studio located in Lower Greenville, a bustling neighborhood in Dallas perfect for small businesses.

    The Rustic Brush is a painting studio that lets you create one-of-a-kind custom wooden signs. With the necessary materials and expert guidance that allows you to create a beautiful piece of art, The Rustic Brush is perfect even for those who would never consider themselves an artist. 

    In addition to owning and operating a business with her husband, Stephanie Mathews is a student in business school and is also in the process of writing a book and designing a game to go along with the book. Her game is focused on building positive habits for children, and the book explores the science behind it. 

    Her idea for the board game came to fruition after a panel of seven Dallas entrepreneurs selected her pitch. While they loved her idea, they didn’t feel she had the proper background to bring it to success. They suggested she work along with a group of people to ensure the game would be successful, which is how the book and game became linked to one another. 

    Born in Malaysia, Stephanie moved to the United States as a young adult. A large portion of her time in Malaysia was spent volunteering, a passion she brought with her to the states. At her school, she led the Honor Society and established a Green Team, where she worked on sustainability projects. Throughout her late teens and early twenties, she worked as a Community Service Director. Her move to the United States only increased her passion for volunteering, as she wanted to be able to bless her community. Currently, she volunteers at Equest. Equest is a charity working to improve the quality of life for those with diverse needs through the use of equine assisted activities and therapies. She is also involved with the Wounded Warriors Project and plans to use her business as another opportunity to give back to her community. 

    Stephanie Mathews attended Temple College, where she earned her Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. From there, she went to Richland College to continue her business education. Most recently, she attended the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas. Here, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. 

    Follow Stephanie on this site, where she will blog about her work as an entrepreneur, her volunteering experience and her work as an author. 

