Increasing self-confidence through meditation

The opinion that you have of yourself, the way you talk to yourself or how much you listen to your inner critic directly affects the way you feel about yourself, the way you behave, dress and interact with others.

Changing your opinion of yourself

But you can change so many things about yourself with a little (or a lot!) of effort, focus and determination; things such as your weight, your hair style or colour, your make-up, your wardrobe. Changing these things changes your opinion of yourself, but often that is temporary, because what really needs to change is the deep-down conviction that you’re not really quite good enough. The good news is, that this can be changed just like the other areas of you that you have probably already had a go at changing.

It’s important to understand that while the opinion of others is important to us, it’s not really their opinion that we care about; it’s actually your own. Compliments from others are a good way to reinforce your own positive opinion about yourself, but equally, criticisms (however well intended) or disapproval form others reinforces that long held belief that you’re just not good enough. True self esteem and confidence comes from within you, and there are several tools and techniques that you can use to develop, embed and believe positive opinions of yourself.

One of those is meditation.

Through meditation you can learn to love yourself and become the best version of you that you could possibly be; shining, like the light you were supposed to.

There has never been and there will never be anyone quite like you, and that is amazing!!!! Just take a moment, before reading on, to actually take that in, think about it and absorb it. It really is true; you are unique, one of a kind, and that is a great thing, something to be celebrated.

Your experiences, relationships, environment and education have all come together to shape you into who you are, and you can keep improving and learning to realise your talents and use them to help others. Don’t you think it would be a bit of a waste to let your talents just fade into the background and remain unused. Your contribution to someone else’s life, no matter how big or small, could have a profound impact on them that you may not even realise. Meditation can help you see things about yourself differently and grow your confidence in your talents, so that you can be the person you want to be.

Doesn’t that sound wonderful, to be able to rid yourself of all that self doubt and uncertainty, and replace it with focus, confidence and action. We’re not talking about the other extreme – arrogance. This is about being able to live the life you want to live and be sure of your talents and gifts that you can offer others.

By meditating everyday (even for short periods of approx. 5 minutes) you will be able to bring to the forefront of your mind, how good you are, the things you have achieved, and as a result your feelings of self-worth, self-esteem and self-confidence will improve. This cycle of positivity works just the same way as the cycle of negativity that your used to. Isn’t it time to get used to a cycle of positivity instead?

Loving Kindness meditation

Be aware that this may feel mechanical at times or awkward. It can also bring up feelings contrary to loving kindness – irritation, anger. If this happens, it’s especially important to be patient and kind toward yourself allowing whatever rises to be received in a spirit of kindness and affection.

Through this meditation you are going to generate feelings of warmth, love, friendliness, compassion, acceptance and kindness.

The meditation focuses on repeating certain phrases over and over again. With each recitation you are expressing an intention, planting the seeds of loving wishes over and over in your heart.

With a loving heart as the background, everything that you attempt, all that you encounter and experience will open and flow more easily.

The meditation:

Make sure you are sitting or lying in a comfortable position and close your eyes if you want to. Set a timer for 2 or 3 minutes if this is your first-time meditating (set it for longer if your more comfortable with meditating for longer).

Take a few deep breaths then let your breath return to its natural rhythm.

Now put your hand on your heart.

On your next in breath say the phrase below to yourself in your head:

May I be happy

On your next in breath say the phrase below to yourself in your head:

May I be safe

On your next in breath say the phrase below to yourself in your head:

May I be healthy

On your next in breath say the phrase below to yourself in your head:

May I be at peace.

Repeat until the time sounds. When the timer sounds, gently wiggle your fingers and toes and when you’re ready slowly open your eyes.