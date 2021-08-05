Increasing Awareness About Mental Health, One Thought At A Time- Martin Polanco

Mental health is necessary for a balanced, joyful, and rewarding life. It affects how we feel, think, and live our lives by encompassing our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Needless to say, prioritizing mental health is critical, and it is past time to remove the stigmas that surround it. According to the World Health Organization, mental illness accounts for roughly 15% of all disease conditions worldwide.

Knowing mental health through the eyes of Martin Polanco

Every year, mental diseases impact 19 percent of adults, 46 percent of teenagers, and 13 percent of children. People suffering from mental illness could be in your family, your neighbor, student’s teacher, work in the next cubicle, or sit in the same church pew as you. Only half of the people affected, however, receive treatment, owing to the stigma associated with mental illness. Untreated mental illness can lead to higher medical costs, lower academic and work performance, fewer job possibilities, and an increased risk of suicide.

The following are the two most frequent mental illnesses:

Anxiety Disorders — Anxiety disorders such aspanic disorder (panic attacks), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD and particular phobias affect more than 18 percent of adults each year.

Mood Disorders – Mood disorders such asbipolar depression and depression, affect about 10% of individuals every year and are marked by difficulties in mood regulation.

What can be done to help?

Although public perceptions of mental illness have improved in recent decades, studies show that stigma against mental illness remains strong. This is owing in part to media stereotypes and a lack of education and that people attach negative stigmas to mental health conditions at a much higher rate than they do to other diseases and disabilities such as cancer, diabetes, or heart disease.

Getting yourself treated by a good therapist, says Martin Polanco would be a great choice, but the stigma has an impact not just on the number of people seeking treatment, but also on the resources available for effective treatment. For someone suffering from a mental illness, stigma and misinformation might feel like insurmountable barriers. Here are a few effective things you may do to assist:

Individuals who are treated with respect and acceptance are better able to cope with their disease. For someone who is battling with their mental health, having people recognize you as an individual rather than as an illness can make all the difference.

Advocating for these persons within our spheres of influence ensures that they have the same rights and opportunities as other members of your church, school, and community.

Learning more about mental health allows us to better support those in our family and communities who are affected.

Physical and emotional fitness are essential for success in all parts of life. People should be aware of the implications of mental disease and should place a high priority on keeping their minds healthy, just as they do their physical bodies. Emotional and physical well-being are inextricably linked.