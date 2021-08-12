Incorporating Philanthropy in Your Business

Everyone wants to do good for your community, whether you’re acting alone or as your business. If you’re acting from a business perspective, however, there are a couple of things to consider. Today, we’re going to be talking about the best ways to incorporate philanthropy into your business, as written in a Success With Purpose article.

Develop a Strategy Around Giving

Like anything else, philanthropy needs to have a strategy in order to be successfully implemented. Firstly, you should find a reason behind your philanthropy. These could be various reasons, such as poverty, hunger, climate change, or animal abuse. Then, you need to figure out the most important issues that need to be addressed, such as what you want to accomplish and your endgame. If you’re having trouble figuring out exactly what you want to do, numerous companies are available to help you.

Build it into your culture

Something vital is making sure that your employees are excited about how you’re giving to a charity. You want to give as much as possible, and you want to make sure that the work you do is up to par with the work your employees do in your business. Something that can help is appointing someone to stay in charge of the implementation of the business. When you get your employees excited about the charity, it becomes fun for them, and more work can be done for the charity you choose.

Partner With a Local Charity

Something that helps drive excitement in the office philanthropy-wise is making sure your employees are excited about or passionate about the charity you’re working with. Why not partner with a charity that’s in your local community? Another thing you could do is survey throughout your business what charity your employees might want to give to. This gives a comfortable baseline for your employees, who already support that charity, and lets them be heard.

Give a percentage of your profit

If you’re unable to find the volunteers to work at a charity, or your business is largely scattered over the country, or even the world, you might find it difficult to find people to appoint people to work. You could also end up alienating the people that aren’t in the area that you choose to help with volunteering. Something that could fix that is giving a percentage of the company’s profits to a charity that matches the volunteers present. This way, the charity gets more money, and the volunteers around the state, country, or world can provide to a charity.