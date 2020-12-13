Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Incorporating Gratitude in the Workplace

Why we should, why we aren’t, and ways we can

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Studies on gratitude have exploded over recent decades, but research on gratitude in the workplace specifically is still somewhat limited. What do we know about it? Evidence has shown that appreciation is a better motivator than money.

Science shows gratitude has many benefits. It strengthens teams, reduces aggression and stress, increases job satisfaction, and has health benefits, which result in fewer sick days.

Gratitude is starting to show up more and more in organizations, yet one of the top reasons people quit their job is still lack of appreciation.

If incorporating gratitude into our workplaces has so many benefits, why aren’t we doing it?

In a culture fueled by hustle, individualism, and getting ahead, expressing gratitude in the workplace can seem counterproductive. Being emotional in an environment of hierarchies, promotions, and dollar signs has been perceived as a weakness and “unprofessional” in the past. The pandemic has forced our personal and work lives to collide, and we can’t ignore our humanity at work any longer. Nor should we. It’s long overdue.

“But we’ve always done it this way!” That way of thinking is not innovative or practical in today’s world. For the first time in history, we have five generations in the workforce at once, with GenX and Millennials making up the majority.

The younger workforce is driving the expectation that our workplaces be someplace inspiring where we do purposeful work that is recognized, instead of just a way to pay the bills (and it’s about time, isn’t it?)

Despite our brains telling us that gratitude doesn’t belong at work, research suggests that gratitude and appreciation contribute to cultures where people actually want to show up for work and don’t feel like parts in a machine.

Want to welcome gratitude into your workplace? Here are some tips:

Keep it authentic: If you’re expressing gratitude only because of the benefits to your business, people will know it and think you are using them. Be grateful AND genuine.

Make it specific. Don’t just say, “I’m grateful for you.” Although that’s nice to hear, listing specific reasons for your gratitude or describing an incident that made you grateful someone was a part of your team is more impactful.

Make gratitude an ACTION instead of just a feeling. Saying “thank you” is great, but showing it with actions like handwritten cards or rewarding the team with a day off combines intention and impact.

Customize it. If you want to show gratitude, know your team, what inspires them, and how they like to be appreciated. “One size fits all” appreciation doesn’t exist and isn’t effective.

Create many opportunities for gratitude within your team. Incorporate gratitude into your culture with regular activities like implementing a gratitude circle at team meetings, putting a gratitude whiteboard or bulletin board in your office (this can also be done virtually for remote teams with online whiteboards and digital sticky notes), and sending handwritten thank you notes.

If expressing gratitude at work is foreign to you, don’t panic! Start with something small. Ask your team for ideas. Commit to the change. Once you start to make it a habit, you’ll be amazed by the magic!

    Wendy Conrad, Work Culture Strategist, Certified CHO, Founder & CEO at Your Happy Workplace

    As a Work Culture Strategist, certified Chief Happiness Officer, and founder of Your Happy Workplace, Wendy works with businesses and organizations to help them discover, design, and implement custom work environments that will inspire teams and improve bottom lines using the science of happiness.

    Over the past two decades Wendy has worked for a dozen companies and uses her experience, dedication, and passion to help organizations become more people-centric, productive, and profitable by developing and strengthening their work culture. Her consulting business, Your Happy Workplace, was founded in 2019 and uses a holistic approach to help business owners, office managers, and HR professionals improve their business through bettering the work culture.

    Wendy is a Florida native with a degree in Education, a teacher and speaker, and a huge Golden Girls fan.

    Email directly at [email protected]

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Renee Giarrusso Blog
    Community//

    Limitless Leaders™ Connection – Building mental fitness through a culture of gratitude

    by Renée Giarrusso
    Gratitude is Different
    Community//

    How to Know the Difference between Thankfulness, Appreciation, and Gratitude

    by Terri Kozlowski
    iStock:HAKINMHAN
    Community//

    Three Ways To Supercharge Gratitude

    by Michelle McQuaid

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.