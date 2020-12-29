Incorporate reading in your daily schedule.

A good reader will become a good leader. Reading is such a wonderful habit that brings you excessive knowledge. It improves your reading skill, vocabulary skill. Reading books keep you calm, stress free. There are several benefits when we spend time in reading. Read at least 20 minutes a day. Keep a book handy, whenever you are about to wait, travel make use this book.

Books are the good company than the mobile phones. You can even forget a meal a day, but never forget to read a page. Incorporate this habit in your daily schedule, as well as your children’s schedule. Buy them good books, make them to read at least 15 – 20 minutes. Set goals to read books, reading a book within a week, per month. Spend your money worth buying books. Instead of scrolling your phone in the night read few pages before you sleep. Books are the excellent sleep dose. Read everyday and grow every day.