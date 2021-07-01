Inclusivity and Diversity is at the Heart of this Healthy Beauty Competition

The International Beauty Industry Awards – known as “The IBI Awards” by Dianna Hampton is a groundbreaking, globally inclusive online competition for hair and makeup artisans, breaking barriers by enabling beauty artistry previously buried in the oversaturated industry, to be uncovered and celebrated.



This year, there are artisans representing over 30 countries entered work in 50 categories. In contrast to traditional hair and makeup competitions, IBI Awards candidates are judged blindly, ensuring all artists are on an unbiased playing field. IBI’s Independent Judging Council is made up of international industry experts who do not have access to any identifying information, such as names, clientele, number of followers, sponsorships, backgrounds or the candidate’s country of origin.



Dianna says, “The IBI Awards statuette was painstakingly created to transcend nationality, race and gender – we collaborated with the same team that created the Emmy and MTV awards. The IBI Awards are focused purely on the talent of Beauty Artisans, not the products you use, the location you create or the humans you create on. IBI’s goal is to give beauty artisans an international platform to be recognized, offer an inclusive outlet for opportunity, and cultivate a global community of discovery and inspiration.”

The IBI Awards are fully independent, without sponsors or brand influence, and the competition is open to Makeup and Hair Artists over the age of 18, from (almost) anywhere in the world. The 2020-2021 winners and finalists were chosen from around the world, including France, Japan, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Australia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Malaysia and more. 2022 Entries open August 15th 2021 with over 50 categories including Glam, Culturally Inspired, Special Effects, Natural Hair, High Fashion, Men’s Makeup, Vivid Color, Body Painting, Character/Cosplay and Bridal.

For more information:

https://www.beautyawards.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ibi_beautyawards/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZSqKFvdNQQ

More about

Dianna Hampton, founder and CEO of The International Beauty Industry Awards, spends her days breaking barriers for hair and makeup professionals by enabling beauty artistry that was previously buried in this immensely talented but oversaturated industry, to be uncovered and celebrated.

In 2018, Dianna founded the International Beauty Industry Awards, a groundbreaking, globally inclusive online competition for hair and makeup artisans. This notable achievement extends from her lifelong obsession with all things beauty, her career as an award-winning make-up artist (L’OREAL’s Next Beauty Guru, 2012) and one of Destination Beauty’s first YouTube content creators, as well as founder and artistic director of her own thriving commercial photography studio.

With her experiences as an industry leader, professional makeup artist and artistic director fueling her, Dianna established an internationally-respected brand representing thousands of artists that defies conventional beauty industry standards. Through her work, Dianna continually redefines what it means to find—and ultimately embrace—an approach to beauty that elevates diversity in order to create an even more beautiful and most importantly, authentically represented world.