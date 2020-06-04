Inclusion Matters: Helping Beyond our Digital Presence

In our communities across the county, many are organizing outreach for peace and equality.

How can we be more inclusive? Not just in the workplace, but in our day-to-day lives and networks. Here are definitions of diversity and inclusion:

“Diversity is the range of human differences, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, social class, physical ability or attributes, religious or ethical values system, national origin, and political beliefs.“

“Inclusion is involvement and empowerment, where the inherent worth and dignity of all people are recognized. An inclusive university promotes and sustains a sense of belonging; it values and practices respect for the talents, beliefs, backgrounds, and ways of living of its members.“

Recently, this week as the growing social media movement happened for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Many people, myself included, decided to mute for #BlackoutTuesday. A hashtag started as a internet protest by the music industry.

This recent movement caused many people to not only ‘mute’ but to pause and listen to perspectives different from their own.

Then I spent hours researching, listening and learning, too. The biggest takeaway, we need to be better as people.

When we talk with our friends, we can be better. When we sit to eat our meals with our families, we can be better. We can all be better as human beings, together.

How can we do more than digital influence? We have to be okay getting uncomfortable, and changing up our routines. Here are a few actions you can do today or even this week: