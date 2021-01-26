Inbal Baum of Delicious Experiences: “Seek the win-win-win”

Once the pandemic hit, I was devastated. Like so many people, it was a low point; I had to furlough my twenty three employees and had to think of a way I was going to make a living when the whole world was essentially shut down. With Delicious Israel, I was always trying to think of a way to make the company more global. After speaking with so many of my guests, colleagues and friends in the hospitality industry, I had the lightbulb moment of Delicious Experiences. By using technology and experts, I would transport people to their favorite cities in the world through food and beverage.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Inbal Baum.

After practicing as an attorney in Manhattan, Inbal Baum pursued her dreams of bringing joy to people as a yoga instructor, and after moving to Tel Aviv she quickly found her true passion at the intersection of food and entrepreneurship. As the founder of Delicious Israel, Inbal and her team of twenty three have spent the last decade introducing the magic of Israeli cuisine to thousands of visitors, global political leaders, celebrities, and renowned chefs. In 2020 Inbal embarked on her second start-up adventure, founding Delicious Experiences, taking her passion for creating fun, memorable experiences to a global audience. Delicious Experiences is a platform of on-demand private food and beverage workshops with world class experts. These sessions aren’t pre-recorded videos or large Zoom gatherings. Instead, they’re private experiences that typically last one to two hours and allow you to interact with top culinary experts for conversation and hands-on instruction. With a multitude of TV appearances, and hundreds of articles in print and digital, Inbal has become one of Israel’s culinary champions on the world stage.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Maryland (near the DC area) but my parents are Israeli and my grandparents were Holocaust survivors, so I was always very connected to Israel. We traveled to Israel for almost every vacation and those trips always included a lot of eating and discovering new cuisines. We tried to get to Israel as much as we could and I’m thankful for that.

Throughout my childhood my parents had always instilled in me that if you work hard and love what you do, you will succeed in life. My dad is a rock scientist and my mom is an accountant, so I was able to see the joy their work brought them in such different ways.

For college, I went to UC Berkeley and created my own major where I studied social justice. When I graduated, I traveled the world and lived in diverse places such as Geneva, Switzerland and Sydney, Australia for a bit to figure out who I was and what I wanted to do.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote, or motto, I guess, is, “seeking win-win-win.” I strongly believe that you can succeed when you feel like you are really accomplishing something. For Delicious Experiences, the ‘win-win-win’ aspect is that the experts are winning because they are doing and teaching what they love, the guests are winning because they are doing something that makes them happy while breaking up their usual day and I’m winning because I am building a company in a space that I’m passionate about. Not to mention, I still get to connect with guests and experts from around the world in this new reality.

One of my favorite parts of Delicious Experiences is the gift giving aspect to it. I have spoken to so many guests that purchased one of our workshops as a gift and they have expressed to me that it gave them so much joy to give such a unique gift to someone in their life who either has everything or has been craving normalcy, and of course knowing that the gift recipient gets joy from this super special experience.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Simon Sinek’s Ted Talk, “Start With Why” has made a recent impact in my frame of thinking. Before I had chosen a career, I always thought long and hard as to why I’m really doing it and what drives me.

I specifically think back to when Delicious Israel was at its height. I have memories and loved seeing the reaction of my guests on Delicious Israel tours. Whether it was a grandparent witnessing their grandchild try hummus in the Shuk, or a couple exploring a new city together for the first time it truly brought me joy and was my ‘why.’ Another layer of that was bringing joy to Israeli local shop owners who don’t usually get to interact with people from around the world. I knew and could tell it brought them purpose in a different type of way.

Building special memorable moments is that the core of my ‘why’ and although Delicious Israel is on pause for now, I’m able to build those memories and human connections with Delicious Experiences in the meantime.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

After traveling around the world, as I discussed earlier, I came to New York City where I became a lawyer. I went to Cardozo Law School and I studied Holocaust art reparations and litigated to get it back in the rightful owners’ hands. Although I was enjoying the work I was doing and it was very connected to my heritage, I was working long hours for a big firm. It wasn’t how I ultimately saw my life going for the long term. I decided to give up my law career and move to Mexico to become a Yoga Instructor for the time being. It was glorious outdoor living next to the sea and the canyons — literally the exact opposite of my New York marathon life.

As magnificent as it was, I knew I couldn’t stay in Mexico forever and needed to decide what I was going to do next with my life. My love for Israel had only grown as I became an adult and due to economic unrest in the United States it felt like the right time to move to Israel. After moving to Israel, I made a list of what made me happy in life and what I wanted to be doing each day. For me, I wanted to be interacting with people, enjoying my life, and experiencing the culture of Tel Aviv through my favorite part of the country — the food. That is when Delicious Israel was born. Having a career of hosting people and talking about food is an absolute dream.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

Once the pandemic hit, I was devastated. Like so many people, it was a low point; I had to furlough my twenty three employees and had to think of a way I was going to make a living when the whole world was essentially shut down. With Delicious Israel, I was always trying to think of a way to make the company more global. After speaking with so many of my guests, colleagues and friends in the hospitality industry, I had the lightbulb moment of Delicious Experiences. By using technology and experts, I would transport people to their favorite cities in the world through food and beverage.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I actually had an “Aha moment” right after we had gone into lockdown. I was taking a minute for myself and the idea for how to make my business international just came to me. I understood quickly that this was going to continue on longer than expected and the people were going to crave that human interaction that we were getting on a day to day basis. In addition, food and beverage experts from around the world were going to need an additional place to drive revenue. Once I had captured the initial thought in my head for Delicious Experiences, I developed it further and built out the platform with my husband.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Well, really well. It’s interesting to me because it is working so smoothly and naturally. My ‘why’, along with our experts ‘why’s’ are being fulfilled. My favorite part of Delicious Experiences is the fact that I still get to connect with people on a daily basis and I’ve helped solve a problem and void that is occurring during this time of the pandemic.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am forever grateful for my husband, Tal. He has always been really supportive of me and has pushed me to be the best version of myself. He lets me have crazy ideas and then helps bring them to life. With Delicious Experiences, I am so appreciative of how well we work together and complement one another. Tal has specifically taught me the need for delegating when building a business and transforming a passion project to a real business. I think that is one of the reasons Delicious Israel was so successful, and Delicious Experiences is able to grow so quickly.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I have learned that when starting a new business, you just need to hustle in every way every day. For me, joy is in the problem solving aspect of the day to day tasks.

When we first started out, we were working on a team building experience for a corporation. As a result, we had to send the materials needed for the experience to employees who were based across the country. Instead of compiling the kits ourselves and sending them out, at this time we were placing InstaCart orders from their local supermarkets. I quickly realized that one of the participants was in a remote area with no InstaCart. In order to get her what she needed on the day of the experience, I cold called local people in the town to see if they could help me. In the end, a real estate agent ended up picking up the grocery order for me and hand delivering it! The fact that I now have this connection in a small lake town in California, and places just like this all over the world is everything to me. I am still able to create fun connections and really unexpected relationships.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

This is true. I try to do yoga or some kind of exercise each day. I also drink a lot of water. For some reason drinking water grounds me. Through Delicious Experiences I have been able to continue to be an extrovert. Not having an outlet for that part of my personality is challenging — I want to constantly be talking to people.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Seek the win-win-win. This isn’t just a happy-feelings, kumbaya idea but a powerful way to conduct yourself in the business world in a way that encourages cooperation and generates new business. It allows you to be successful and fulfilled in your work.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Kamala Harris. I am so inspired by her career and where she has ended up at this point in history. I would love to have a casual lunch with her and discuss the challenges she has had to overcome as a woman of color.

