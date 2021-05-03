Contributor Log In/Sign Up
In Your Hand

May 3, 2021

IN YOUR HAND
MARK NEPO

I know you can only see red right now
through the cut in your trust. But most
cuts mend and then, the courage is in
finding an open boat so you can row
far enough out that you can drift.

And only when you have given up
going anywhere might you be drawn
to pick up the oars and start rowing
at the pace of clouds.

Then, as your hand is one with the oar
and the oar is one with the water, your
heart will be one with your life and
your life will be one with the ancient
drift that joins all things.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a time when your resistance to something or someone prevented you from growing.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Gods Visit.

The Life of Expression: Finding Your Voice, Mark Nepo’s new 3-session webinar starting June 13, will center on the lifelong process of listening, reflecting, and expressing, and on how bearing witness to the truth of living reveals the mysteries of life. For more information or to register, visit: live.marknepo.com

Learn more: https://youtu.be/-VjYwxk8NsQ

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

