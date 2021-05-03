May 3, 2021
IN YOUR HAND
MARK NEPO
I know you can only see red right now
through the cut in your trust. But most
cuts mend and then, the courage is in
finding an open boat so you can row
far enough out that you can drift.
And only when you have given up
going anywhere might you be drawn
to pick up the oars and start rowing
at the pace of clouds.
Then, as your hand is one with the oar
and the oar is one with the water, your
heart will be one with your life and
your life will be one with the ancient
drift that joins all things.
A Question to Walk With: Describe a time when your resistance to something or someone prevented you from growing.
This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Gods Visit.
The Life of Expression: Finding Your Voice, Mark Nepo’s new 3-session webinar starting June 13, will center on the lifelong process of listening, reflecting, and expressing, and on how bearing witness to the truth of living reveals the mysteries of life. For more information or to register, visit: live.marknepo.com
Learn more: https://youtu.be/-VjYwxk8NsQ