May 3, 2021

IN YOUR HAND

MARK NEPO

I know you can only see red right now

through the cut in your trust. But most

cuts mend and then, the courage is in

finding an open boat so you can row

far enough out that you can drift.

And only when you have given up

going anywhere might you be drawn

to pick up the oars and start rowing

at the pace of clouds.

Then, as your hand is one with the oar

and the oar is one with the water, your

heart will be one with your life and

your life will be one with the ancient

drift that joins all things.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a time when your resistance to something or someone prevented you from growing.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Gods Visit.

Learn more: https://youtu.be/-VjYwxk8NsQ