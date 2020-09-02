“In this industry it’s critical to get creative in your guerrilla marketing” With Len Giancola & Angie Lee

Because of paid advertising restrictions, it’s critical to get creative in your guerrilla marketing. Building a loyal community prior to launch was a massive part of our success. Share the stories from your community on social & become extremely hands-on with your audience. I would also advise creating educational & engaging content around your brand to create trust & credibility.

I had the pleasure to interview Angie Lee. Angie is a certified nutritionist, life coach, author & marketing mentor for entrepreneurs. She is the Founder of the Wellpreneur Academy; an online school that teaches health coaches how to monetize their online brand.

As a holistic health coach, Angie wants to share the gift of CBD with anyone who is suffering from anxiety, pain & inflammation. Adverse to traditional remedies, Angie began using CBD to heal from her chronic anxiety. Her gift is helping others find healing & discover natural alternatives to anxiety & depression.

Angie is the host of the top-rated Angie Lee Show Podcast, The Founder of the Pays To Be Brave Summit & the Author of Raise Your Hand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Angie! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the cannabis industry?

Thank you! My passion for cannabis began 4 years ago when I was suffering from daily panic & anxiety attacks. Passionate to heal naturally, I was craving a holistic solution that didn’t have any side effects. I began using CBD every morning to help with my anxiety.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve learned that you don’t need to be perfect to begin. Mike & I weren’t experts in cannabis before we launched Soul CBD. We didn’t have all of the answers, but we had an unwavering passion to help people. At the end of the day, great brands are built from passion, not perfection.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A few times I’ve accidentally ingested our bacon pet line. Save to say I won’t grab a tincture in the dark before bed anymore. Good thing my dog loves it.

Do you have a funny story about how someone you knew reacted when they first heard you were getting into the cannabis industry?

Being from the midwest where cannabis is (sadly) still a bit taboo, I have definitely had my fair share of confusion from my family and friends. My dad still has some confusion on CBD & if it is a “drug” lol. Now living in southern California where cannabis is the norm, I sometimes forget that the rest of the country still believes it’s weed.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am super grateful for my business partner & brother, Mike. Transitioning from athletics to entrepreneurship wasn’t easy & he’s truly been the driving force of this company. He’s an incredible leader & has taught me so much about running a company.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

YES! I am super excited to announce our brand new product launching this Spring! I can’t give the name yet, BUT…I’ve been working with scientists to create a formulation for menstrual cramps. This pain point hits home for me & I am incredibly passionate to help women find relief from period pain with CBD. CBD has been a game-changer in relieving my period cramps, so I am excited about this new product to finally launch;.

You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 nonintuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

Because of paid advertising restrictions, it’s critical to get creative in your guerrilla marketing. Building a loyal community prior to launch was a massive part of our success. Share the stories from your community on social & become extremely hands-on with your audience. I would also advise creating educational & engaging content around your brand to create trust & credibility.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?

The biggest thing for me is how magical it is that this plant helps with so many ailments. It makes me so happy to think of all the humans we are helping to heal naturally & reduce their intake of harmful pharmaceuticals.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Big Pharma influencing politicians The limitations on marketing due to legalities Lack of regulation & proper education

What are your thoughts about the federal legalization of cannabis? If you could speak to your Senator, what would be your most persuasive argument regarding why they should or should not pursue federal legalization?

I think it is a great step in the right direction. Thousands of people die from alcohol and opioids every year in this country and we continue to promote and abuse both of them on a daily basis. Cannabis has the potential to help millions of people in pain in an all-natural, safe and responsible way. While this plant has been demonized in the past, its huge potential to help people can no longer be ignored.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Ready is a lie. Successful brands are not built on perfection they are built on passion and execution.