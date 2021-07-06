In-the-moment tips

What is stress?

Stress is the body’s response to a challenges or demands on us. Everyone experiences stress, which can from daily hassles to major changes like a divorce or job loss. The stress response includes physical components such an increased heart rate and blood pressure, anxious thoughts and personal beliefs about the stressful event, and emotions like fear and anger. Although we often think of stress as being negative, stress can also come from positive changes in your life, like getting a promotion at work or having a new baby.

Tips for reducing stress

Taking time out – going for a walk in nature is something that I find helps me become calmer and more relaxed. Seeing the beauty of what is around is creates a feeling of wellbeing and is great for your mental health. Dance around your kitchen – listening to music and having a dance is great for letting go and feeling good. Meditation – so many people think you have to learn to meditate and sit in a special way, put all thoughts out of your mind – one thing I find helpful is building spacious moments into our day. As you walk through a door you can use that time to take a breath and breathe to relax. It really doesn’t have to be difficult! Say “no” – such a little word that for so many we find it such a difficult one to use – it’s all that is needed sometimes when you don’t want to take on another task or activity within a diary that is already crowded and overly busy! Being thankful – at the end of the day look back at what you have achieved and you can end on a positive note and feel proud and grateful.