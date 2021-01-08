Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity. Albert Einstein

Wow, what a way to start the year! Glad to see the back of 2020? Did you have your fingers crossed that 2021 was going to be better? The end of C***d once and for all! But 4 days in and lockdown 3! How do we feel about it?  Well, I don’t know about you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Wow, what a way to start the year! Glad to see the back of 2020? Did you have your fingers crossed that 2021 was going to be better? The end of C***d once and for all! But 4 days in and lockdown 3!

How do we feel about it? 

Well, I don’t know about you but I feel a bit numb, philosophical even. I think deep down we probably all realized it was coming. 

November lockdown got me so angry! Angry that they were making choices about how I could live my life, choices that would affect my business. Angry that what they were doing was going to impact so many other people’s lives! 

Winter is a time that already has such a negative impact on people, the isolation, the loneliness, mental health, SAD’s! The whole pandemic has already taken such a massive toll on mental health, suicides rising at an alarming rate and here we were, decisions being made that were going to light the touchpaper of an even bigger problem.

This time it is not anger burning in me but compassion and quiet determination. 

Determination to learn from this!

Determination to grow through this.

Determination to look for opportunity.

How are we going to get through this – by rebuilding a sense of community! When we disagree about how bad things are, whether the MSM is selling us the truth or lies, whether we will have the vaccine or not, all it does is divide us. It creates anger, loneliness, isolation – it divides families and friends. 

There is enough of that just by being in lockdown!

Let’s lay down our differences and fight for one cause, the cause of coming together as communities. Look back to the war, community was everything, they became like great big families. 

How did we lose this?

Televisions, cars, working mothers, supermarkets, internet, mobile phones?  

It is in our power to change it. You may be surrounded by high fences intended to bring privacy, maybe you have never spoken to your neighbours much. Each day you come out of your house, get into the car and go about your day. You come home, get out of the car, into your home, your sanctuary from the world. Then there are social media platforms, it has become a place where we all spend so much time, communicate with many but actually, it can all be so lonely, soulless and isolating.

Change starts with me, with us! Next time you step outside your door don’t jump straight into your car, look around, is there anyone in the street? 

Call hello. 

Ask how they are. 

Do they need anything while we are out? 

Stop and have a conversation. 

During lockdown 1 we knocked on doors along our street, we created a WhatsApp group. Not everyone joined but many did and we started to become a community again, checking up on each other, asking if anyone needed anything from the shops. Of course, we all stood on our doorsteps and clapped the NHS, we had street parties for VE Day and remembered the fallen. 

Across the country there were similar stories but how is it now? 

Did it last?

Have we became wrapped up in our lives again, rushing to work, the shops, to school?

Let’s stop, regroup, evaluate, ask ourselves what is important. 

When you are struggling, lonely, feeling isolated wouldn’t it be great to shout over to your neighbour…. ”fancy a cuppa”. Someone to stop and chat to, break the loneliness even just for 10 minutes. 

What can we do in the middle of winter? Well let’s get creative!

Of course ultimately you need to look after you first, maybe we can look at that another time. 

But part of looking after you is connection, we are naturally sociable creatures, created to belong to a tribe. 

Modern society has stripped this away and mental health concerns are at an all time high. 

Let’s turn the tide! 

Make choices to be sociable.

Chose to connect with neighbours.

Lay down differences of opinion.

Disconnect from social media for a period of time each day.

Winter is a time when nature strips back and puts down deeper roots, lets take a leaf out of its book and begin to breath again!  

Please, please don’t isolate yourself, reach out and build that community, and together we can get through this.

    Julie Duriez, Holistic Health Coach

    A little bit about me.

    I have been married to Paul for 37 years, we have 3 children and 3 grandchildren. Until I was 33 I was a stay at home mum but with my youngest off to secondary school, it was time for me to head into the workplace.
    Venturing into the realms of emergency medical care with Westcountry Ambulance Service, initially as an ambulance care assistant before training as an Emergency Medical Technician. Seven years of the day to day stresses of life and death emergency care and not treating myself with the appropriate self-care took its toll on my body. Following a back injury, my time in the service came to an end.
    The abrupt end to my career took a significant toll on my confidence and it was some years before I ventured back into health care. Following my injury, it was holistic health care that helped to bring the healing not just to my physical injury but also the toll of night shifts and stress. It was this experience that ultimately led me to train as a reflexologist.
    More recently I stumbled into the amazing world of essential oils and again experienced some significant personal benefits to my health.
    I love to share my skills and experience with my clients and help them to experience the benefits of holistic health care. We don’t just treat your symptoms but take time to get to the root cause, treat that where we can and help you to maybe make lifestyle changes where appropriate, this is through combining reflexology and essential oils.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Saying Goodbye to 2020

    by Jamelle Sanders
    anger-management-by-kunal-bansal-chandigarh
    Community//

    Anger Management Starts At An Individual Level

    by Kunal Bansal Chandigarh
    Community//

    How to Deal with Covid-19 Re-Entry Anxiety

    by Dominique Antiglio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.