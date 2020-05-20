In the Business of Brawn?

Introduction: After two years of working together, Coach Matt Hank and I were finally going to present our first-ever hands-on clinic on May 2, 2020, for the NSCA’s (National Strength and Conditioning Association) Southwest Regional Conference at USC (University of Southern California). The clinic was delayed due to COVID19, so I decided instead, to take this as an opportunity to share more about how we have collaborated over the last two years, and what we focus on to keep the momentum going breaking barriers, during both positive and difficult times. In this Business of Brawn, you have to always be READY, SET… to ACTIVATE your Brain, Body, and Brave!

Collaboration during a pandemic and uncertain times: It was March 7th when I first started to isolate and stay at home. I was high risk, so Matt and I decided early on, to keep our families safe, we would have to resort to digital communications only. Then May 11th, news broke that LA County will have to continue this indefinitely. So, I decided to use it to my advantage and do an experiment. Since my business is focused on not only delivering in-person training but also on training individuals through digital platforms and experiences, I starting paying attention to the real-time experiences of my life. In this new normal of primarily digital communications, and with both Matt and I as college instructors as well, we were able to better assess how we could continue to grow and thrive in daily life and work, even without physical human contact.

The choice is yours: In collaborative work, I learned to align myself with those that could help me evolve and thrive while knowing they have, at the same time, their own lane to focus on. It’s like when you choose a tennis partner. You want them to be at the same level, but stronger in some skills, challenging you so that you can keep improving, and vice versa. Now almost 2 years into my journey with Coach Matt Hank, I learned more about why he kept supporting my work and mission. Here is what he shared with me: Matt Hank’s formula for success!

Business owners and Entrepreneurs, pay attention because this SUCCESS TRIANGLE is truly brilliant!

Entrepreneurship/Perspective: This is the formula that Coach Matt Hank applied when considering if my research, invention, and business was worth ‘giving’ attention to. I’m grateful, because that summer of 2018, I was a bit lost after facing some obstacles. I had to reassess my business and redirect my strategy. So when Matt decided he wanted to vet my training tools in real-time, performing exercises new to me that target power and speed, heavy (weight) lifting in the gym, perform complex explosive movements and train like I was (i.e. in my head) a star athlete…. my whole perspective started to change.

“I realized that so many others allowed doubt to enter their evaluation of who I was and if I belonged, and that just put a ceiling on the abundance. Matt Hank’s approach by challenging me to deliver on all levels Human Performance as athlete, coach, and innovator, got my attention! It was game on!”- Dr. Veera Asher

Confidence is everything: My attitude changed, everything seemed possible again, and a new kind of confidence grew in me. Just getting the chance to do what I thought was too late to achieve with my own physical performance at 50 years old, gave me a whole new lens for possibility. Matt’s confident and unwavering support for me as a coach, scientist, educator, and entrepreneur since day 1, earned my respect and decision to involve him with my company. However, when you spend that much time with your team player focusing on the research, working out, figuring out, collaborating and problem-solving, you sometimes forget to take a step back and learn who the person is. So, in February 2020…I simply just asked…and just in time… with our last in-person meeting!

On SCIENCE:

COLLABORATIVE TASKS we took on: A review of scholarly articles, discussion of shared podcasts, assessments of video footage, and training hours in the gym. Attended and presented at conferences, clinics, doing debriefs after all events, and networking. All tasks considered the balance between nature vs. nurture in human performance.

First 2 Articles I contributed to our library: Sensorimotor System Part I & Sensorimotor System Part II

Curiosity: I wanted to know honestly, why did Matt stick with me for so long through a lot of ‘hurry up and wait’ scenarios every time I had to scale the business up. I was surprised to find out in the interview the answer to that question was in his curious nature and being a scientist first, versus athlete, taking him on a path that then led to coaching and becoming an entrepreneur.

Matt on his High School years: He was interested in sports in high school, saying he was “playing multiple sports, but maybe not overachieving. Maybe even underachieving in a sense, but if I would have had then what I have now, it would be at a different level. Like if I would have the knowledge of strength, power, speed on how to maneuver my body, the way I know how to now teach other people to be; who knows where I’d be….I mean, in high school, there’s not too many kids that are reading like muscular development magazines on the science of why they’re doing certain reps and sets for strength training. So, I was doing that, and then just transitioned into the science in terms of formal education, bachelor’s, master’s, that sort of thing.”

Science first: It was the science that first connected us, then the review of the evidence-based research and results, and finally translating the results to something practical that can be executed in the gym or on the field. (Boom!)

Matt on his perspective as the scientist-coach: “Sometimes you have to be purely objective with the science. But other times it has to be subjective. I always tell people, like you gave me this amazing idea. And it’s backed by like 50 studies, but I can’t incorporate it with my 30 athletes for one hour. Why would I use it? So, I just have a blend of objective and subjective kinds of qualifications to make it into my practice at least. Now with years of experience, I don’t need as much science as I would have in grad school, or undergrad where they told you, you need every ounce of science to validate a theory or idea.”

On PERFORMANCE:

COLLABORATIVE TASKS we took on: Tandem coaching, training, collaborating with the integration of new science, and continuing the R&D on almost a daily basis. Editing for each other, articles written, and recording videos for other coaches and performance specialists!

First articles I wrote to introduce my work to the Strength and Conditioning Coaches Published by a Charter and Founding Member of the NSCA

The extreme sport of live performance, crossing all lines?: Live Performance is my passion, yup, I live for live performance of anything, and the more pressure it puts me under, the better it feels to just do it! If I execute with success, then all the better! But to prevent injury (and embarrassment), no “winging it” allowed! So, it was inevitable I would be drawn to having a career in Human Performance Optimization and Injury Prevention (HPOIP). Little did I realize my passion would eventually cross all lines of performance, from opera to strength & conditioning innovation, and eventually getting invited to experience the world of real superhero kind of training with Coach Matt Hank! Power and Speed x3: Brain, Body, and Business!

Matt on Training Athletes: “Qualities you want them to come with before training speed and power are: 1. Good movement patterns, 2. Adequate mobility 3. And already fully recovered from previous injuries.“

Matt on Programming: “It has to be a combination of experience and knowledge. Because of those two things, knowledge and experience, my time coaching thousands of athletes has led me to the point where I can see how it may take you hundreds of hours to get somebody to perform weightlifting movements at elite levels to where you can see the qualities. Otherwise, they’re blended qualities like yeah, there’s going to be a little bit stronger. They’re a little more powerful. But now I can do other methods that you get to that specific quality faster.”

Why he can break away from the traditions in our discipline? Matt Hank says he’s, “able to constantly modify according to what the latest evidence-based stuff is out there. The evidence will always change, and we have to adapt. Again, those two, speed and power, especially like the weightlifting story, we were taught in our industry, that’s all you do with athletes if you want to make them powerful, but that’s just a method like, all right if you find a better method…why would you not use that, especially if it is faster, more efficient, and consistent.”

On EDUCATION:

As COLLABORATORS, our shared philosophy: Consciously Giving Back: Committing to a rigor, and putting in the hours for the sake of integrity. Patience is necessary to being a good coach and educator.

Matt on why his interest as an educator: “Part of it obviously, is just giving something to people that I didn’t have myself, during those younger ages, but then for sure it just always interested me, the science of it. Science and human performance connect the Education with the Coaching.”

From Dr. Veera on the mindset of collaborative coaching: Coach Matt Hank’s process encouraged abundance on all levels and all team members must allow for that. It is a creative process where nobody blocks the other person. Like what is necessary in songwriting or improvisational acting. We must work with every idea and then morph it in a collaborative process delivering something we all accept and agree on.

Annette K. Lynch agrees that “you can’t win on natural talent alone anymore.” Coach Lynch, KPERFORM Team Collaborator, Hall of Fame Coaches Education, Special Olympics, Former Elite Athlete, NCAA D1 Basketball

Matt on his approach to Social Media: “Anything you see posted by me on social media, means that I’ve already done that exercise for like 100 hours, and if it’s already on Instagram or Facebook, I’ve already performed that rep 500 times before it’s on there. Or like, oh, your athletes are doing this, well then very good. That means that I’ve already done that for like eight months, 12 months, two or three years.”

Science and the Numbers: This is the mentality, with respect to rigor, that allows Matt and I to just flow and produce relevant results. This process demands a need for both perseverance and patience because, with new science, it’s a steep learning curve. Matt helped me to articulate to him new metrics I introduced to the industry. Once he understood those metrics like center of pressure (COP), athletic spine performance/power (ASP), and subglottal pressure (SubG), he could then consider why the need for growth and abundance was necessary. So when I told him I wanted to build a digital product, as big as a game or social platform, he was on board.

On Performance Metrics: His reasons for using technology was a logical goal in both performance and business. Matt says he is always playing around with technologies. In his words, “I use it for both me and then to look at athletes. For athletes, we’re going to use this equipment to see where you rank.”

Entrepreneurs by Necessity if Collaborating: Matt’s curious approach and solid work ethic, allowed new ideas, new science and new concepts to break barriers to old thinking, and even the traditional approach to the what the industry had made an established culture. I had to work with someone who understood the past timelines and present states of our industry while being open to how we could shift perspectives for the future of human performance optimization and injury prevention.

Matt’s entrepreneurial journey: Knowledge and experience are critical in that he had extensive experience as a personal trainer starting in junior/sophomore year of college. It was a necessary part of the industry of strength and conditioning. Early years, he was an assistant strength coach at California State University, Northridge (CSUN). But then on the side had to make more money. Matt in his words, “I worked at a gym but you do your own promoting making my own flyers reaching out to people. I would literally have my own business inside of a gym and then was able to transition to being a strength and conditioning coach with the LA Angels in Iowa. And while in Iowa, I literally started an LLC, based out of California in my free time. I became a co-owner of the ASAP baseball Academy, and that’s thriving now even though I’m not the owner of that anymore. However, while I was still co-owner of ASAP I was able to join Pierce College as a strength and conditioning coach. Presently, I’m now the owner of Elite Performance Club, Head of Performance for Dr. Veera’s KPERFORM™, and Head Strength Coach and Kinesiology Instructor at Santa Monica College here in California.”

In summary of his career: Over two decades, Matt’s performance-related career transitioned from training to education, to coaching; then adding training to his education, graduate school, and to now as a tenured Head Strength Coach for a Junior College– bringing it all together in a fulfilling career and family life.

Matt, once an entrepreneur, always an entrepreneur: His informed and wise decision to embrace the junior college approach allowed for greater freedom to continue other parts of his success trifecta! “I have time to still work on the side businesses which are fun and interesting to me. I train people at a college level and I educate people at the college level. And then I train people on the side, and I turned all of it into educational workshops and conferences on the side as well. I have the intellectual freedom to explore whatever I want. So to me, anything that has the potential to bring more directly to my profession or to my athletes, I’m going to investigate it.”

Keeping it simple-complex?: Coach Hank kept me challenged to solve for both keeping it simple while keeping the complex.

From MATT on his SUCCESS TRIANGLE: “I’ve only really talked about this [Success TRIANGLE] when I teach academic classes, and maybe a couple of personal training classes. The trifecta: one tip of the triangle is an abundance mindset, another tip is a growth mindset and then a third one has to balance it with like gratitude or some kind of awareness.“

Matt Hank on working with Dr. Veera: “Clearly interacting with Dr. Veera, her abundance threshold is global billions. So I’m just like, alright, if somebody’s threshold of abundance is there, then why not just jump on board. I wouldn’t want to work with somebody limited to a niche only. And I don’t think that way, but I won’t necessarily think this big. So this has obviously been an eye-opening process for the last two years.”

On INNOVATION:

COLLABORATIVE JOINT MISSION: Bringing the best of Science + Education, + Performance together with the spectrum of + Sensor-Based Technology to deliver Performance tools in real-life analog, digital platforms, or mixed analog-digital (i.e. phygital) experiences. And considering whether the experience is on earth or in outer space… to the extent of life and death situations.

Innovative Technology: I asked Matt, “how much does it interest you to be part of the process to build the technology that focuses on BrainBodyVoice™/BrainBodyGlottis™ science, and applications like Precision Form Training™/BUBBLE CHEEK™?” Matt replied with, “it’s usually, ‘let me just use this person’s technology piece to integrate it’. So, to be part of innovating the technology piece, yeah, that’s fascinating, obviously taking it a step further. You know, being able to have more of a stamp on that, is pretty cool for sure.“

On Matt’s Process from science to delivery of training tool: “(1) check out topics that push the envelope and keep interest in business ventures that are in any way human performance-based. (2) Then try techniques and exercises and validate them myself so I can see it or know how to incorporate it. If I’ve seen it improve myself. (3) Then I like to go tell people and educate people about why I’m doing it. With experience and knowledge, you continue to see both sides. That keeps the checks and balances.“

“I can attest that in all the hours and time I’ve collaborated with Matt Hank, he’s never once squashed the abundance of what I’ve presented as possible. We just go through the process.” – Dr. Veera

Choose wisely, know the mission: So why does Matt’s mission and process apply to how my work has benefited from collaborating with him? Simple. FEEDBACK, GROWTH, and BREAKING BARRIERS! The good, the bad, and the extraordinary! Matt and I are informed, usually from different perspectives in how we cross performance lines. We appreciated in each other how we can expand the aperture on our own volition to include new experiences in our performance toolbox, that would inevitably benefit each other’s domain. Our combined knowledge and experience is helping deliver, primarily through coaching and educating, the next generation of performance specialists and scientists, and defining new professional opportunities to uniquely skilled young adults

Here are two examples where through our collaboration, Matt was open to receiving insight from me in areas he may not traditionally be exposed to:

Physical Therapy: Matt’s Mom was a physical therapist for 36 years and now his sister is as well, so he was keenly aware of the profession. However, my university graduate in 2018, Amanda Neri, who got a double degree in health and human sciences and music/voice performance, now a physical therapist/physiotherapist is working on starting her own lifestyle and wellness website as a personal trainer to eventually be inclusive of voice performance, and complement her medical expertise. Her career informs Matt, me, and Annette (coaches education) how we need to develop educational and certification materials for this new kind of professional.

Military : Developing new protocols, integrating my research and training tools, for military performance since 2014, was a gradual step-by-step process; putting me in a mindset that I had never experienced before. I collaborated with a fellow NSCA-CSCS strength coach who is now deployed with the US Army. He helped me, while I trained him integrating some of the new tools, how to better understand the military mindset for actual real-life situations. Over the years, the more advanced the training, the more challenging my task was to solve for two important things for my clients: How to be at peak performance without hesitation, and not get killed. We now, during this pandemic, unfortunately, have medical professionals on the front lines that are taking on saving lives…but with COVID19 there is a new element. They also must be aware of keeping their own life protected.

Matt on Precision Form Training™ (PFT)/BUBBLE CHEEK™: “I guess it’s not just stand-alone but it’s what is the extra benefits of PFT that add to what you wouldn’t have had with our without it. I mean, like with speed, you get faster. It is a prep for movements or the postural integrity for the different positions that you have to hit within speed or power, and the movement itself, it’s the efficiency. You can activate with this training tool, ‘getting in the zone’, or a ‘Flow State’ to set you up for more success in your next action. And then I think as I said before, it is a new lens that people don’t even have.”

From Matt why Innovation is sometimes challenging: “So they don’t even know that this lens is out there to look through. So they definitely don’t know how to use it. Because it’s literally not even hit their consciousness yet. It’s something new to consider to improve on. It is also self-facilitated giving a better feel and better kinesthetic awareness.“

