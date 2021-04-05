In Sacrifice Of Truth: In Celebration Of Resurrection Day! #HeHasRisen

Another holiday has come for those who saw him as, the Savior! Another day to celebrate a victory, for what evil could not defeat! A day where death had been overturned. In the Hebrew tongue, Yashua Hamashiach was his name. And, he was proclaimed as the one, who would save those who believed in him. He was innocent. He was innocent! Yet, his life was sacrificed, so that others could live! He did no wrong. He had wronged no one. It was only in the eyes of the evil ones-the blasphemers, the liars, and the envious ones, who did not want to handle the truth. They did not care for the truth. And so, they lied in order to conceal it. Therefore, innocent blood was shed!

What do you do when innocence was sacrificed for you own well-being; for your own humanity? What do you do? How does it come to be that it takes the innocent to save the masses? And why does it seem that liars always win? Or that their contamination of the tongue can cost the lives of others? Why does it seem that they always win? Or, do they really?

https://ministrypass.com/resource/resurrection-sunday-he-is-risen/;Edits By Lauren K. Clark

When we hear the story of Yashua Hamashiach, we are hearing about a symbol of salvation. Well, what does that mean and how can that lesson be applied to others? For starters, when it comes to the speaking of truth, there is salvation in such an act. Granted, it may not provide us with the outcome that we wanted. Nevertheless, it does lead to liberation. However, the journey to getting into freedom’s domain is never easy. In fact, it can be quite ruthless. You have to deal with the naysayers, and those desiring to see nothing more than your very destruction. Then, you come to a path, where you are dealing with doubts regarding your own faith. Can you do this? Can you overcome this? Will you succeed? These are the mental questions you have to ask yourself, when you are going through the storm; and, especially when you have to go through it, alone. It’s not an easy feeling. Nevertheless, in order to carry out the prophecy of truth, the sacrifices of solitude, and having to go through that journey, alone, are requirements. There is no way around it. You just have to go through it.

https://rlcindy.org/2020/04/easter-sunday-celebration-at-home/; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

When you look back on the story of Yeshua Hamashiach, and what Resurrection Sunday means, for those who believe, you come across that very same journey of carrying through a certain purpose-even when it means that one must go through it, without others. Looking at the story, there is betrayal and the denial of his existence, by those who were close to him. That happens, doesn’t? Often the so-called “enemy” on the outside, has assistance from, within. In his journey of truth telling, and permitting his own life to be sacrificed, freedom was restored. It was not easy. In fact, it was quite bloody. It was brutal, heinous, and inhumane. And yet, it was done! Done once and done right. Never to be done, again! When truth is at the very core, it does not have to be repeated a million different times, for people to understand. You feel truth. You know when something has been crafted and created, through the basis of truth!

For this Resurrection Sunday, we are understanding the very power of honesty. The lesson of being consistent in truth’s domain, so that it always flourishes, is imperative! Speaking truth, while firmly rooted within it, doesn’t mean that a person will not face setbacks or push backs from those, who resent the very term. Yet, when you hold onto truth, and the lessons, from within, you will always find that very salvation.

In celebration of this recent Resurrection Sunday, and it symbolizing salvation, let this recent Sunday guide us into standing firm, in truth-even if it means that we pay a huge sacrifice for it. That could be isolation, slander, and other ugly energies, directed towards us. Nevertheless, at the very end, we have our dignity, self-value, and self respect, in tact. Freedom is not something you can always buy. Many times, it is one you must earn. Standing in that powerful truth, so that salvation, never escapes! Just remember that spiritual freedom is never free, but it is so worth it!