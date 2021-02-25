In Pursuit of Moments

In today’s world, many of us are in search of our big impact, our true purpose, our legacy. In a time of social media, we are caught up in comparison and creating our highlight reel, scrambling for our big bang, our great purpose, our great contribution.

It is easy to get lost in going big, so much so that the “smaller” everyday moments may go unnoticed. These everyday moments that are the “small” yet big moments may very well be our everyday miracles that we will look back on and cherish: the way the clouds form, the way laughter feels, the touch of someone special.

In a year where we were placed on pause, we found beauty and pleasure in the “everyday”. Maybe recognizing that our “great” impact is in the everyday encounters, making those we meet smile and letting them naturally pay it forward, trusting in our ripple effect. May we witness the magic of everyday moments, and not simply witness them but sit in them, soak in them, drown in them and let it expand so much so that it is your entire life.