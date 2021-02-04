In Order To Succeed, One Should Get Out Of Comfort Zone – Kimi Weintraub

Kimi Weintraub’s entrepreneurial journey began with a bold first step. Throughout the entire process, she had to put herself out there and go outside her comfort zone. Kimi took the challenge and launched her own company through an exclusive app called Clubhouse. Through the app, her company underwent some scrutiny from a panel of high-profile celebrities and multi-millionaires called the Pitch Tank.

As the app’s name implies, business owners pitch their brand ideas to upscale entrepreneurs in the hopes of partnering up with them. The format was heavily inspired by the popular ABC show, Shark Tank, which also highlights business pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs.

This is where Kimi Weintraub was able to branch out from her own industry and not just wait for the bookings to come in. She brought the business to herself without having to wait on anyone. “I’m not saying not to book with agencies, but nobody cares more about your finances and your career than you do,” explains Kimi. “Sometimes you’ll have to think outside of the box to make your dreams come true.”

Kimi says, before you can see an opportunity, you have to be looking for opportunity. This seems basic but many people have given up on looking for opportunity. This is why there is that saying, “You wouldn’t see an opportunity if it hit you in the face,” comes from. Opportunity can literally be right where you are but you’re blind to it.

There is a saying: “You earn the average income of the 5 people you spend the most time with”. Your environment is crucial to your happiness. Successful people have winning habits, strategies and ‘attractive’ personalities. By spending time with them, you will subconsciously start to model these behaviors. Likewise, negative people significantly impact their surroundings, often lacking ambition and spreading pessimistic thoughts.

Kimi expresses that after her first on-camera speaking job, which she booked two years ago, she realized that she had a true passion for her job. At this point in time, she would stop at nothing to book more and more of those jobs no matter what it took. She built her own green screen studio, filmed herself, edited the videos herself, and sold them to interested clients who were looking for a professional video to promote their business.

Kimi Weintraub has taken matters into her own hands, succeeding on all fronts and creating opportunities for herself rather than waiting for someone else to swoop in and hand it out to her. She is a true testament to hard work and ingenuity. Kimi hopes to inspire more and more people with her story, as she continues to succeed and branch out towards things that she’s passionate about.