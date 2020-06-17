In loving memory of James D. Tanos, Esq., Father’s Day memories

A Legacy of a man’s life of dedication to serve
From a poor, tough beginning, he grew his young nerve
With a strong, Greek mother, small yet mighty
Teaching him lessons of love, faith and integrity
As a Greek immigrant youth growing up on the Philadelphia streets
Jim overcame many obstacles, discrimination having to beat
He found a love of Track & Field, which made him a star in high school
President of his graduating class, now he was the one who was ‘cool’
Scary years lay ahead for him, as he enlisted in the Army for WWII
A sniper and Platoon Leader, a decorated soldier with medals his due
But serving his country would be just the beginning of his unbelievable story
Wharton School was next, playing football and track, his ultimate glory
Then off to George Washington Law School, Washington DC he lived
But dreams of returning to his Philadelphia family, his calling he believed
Once back in his hometown, Jim became President of everything
The Hellenic Federation, AHEPA chapters, Parish Councils he was leading
So, his goal focused on serving the Greek community, his family in tact
He knew in his heart that with all his blessings, he must give back
Chairman of the Building Committee of St. Demetrios Church, he was indeed
Meeting our mother, love at first site, a lifetime of a special love for him ahead
The Greek Heritage to make great, his vision was very clear
Speeches and speeches he gave eloquently, expressed passionately with no fear
After years of leadership and community service
Jim had a dream, an Olympic Track Meet with all the fanfare, it did entice
The Hellenic Youth would compete for glory and Church
Jim’s vision of ancient times brought to present, with a bright burning torch
The Olympic Theme, laurel wreaths, and a Mayor’s Declaration, he made sure
This track meet would be his legacy, the Gods did concur!
Wearing his University of Penn cap with a winged-foot gold pin, he did decorate
Seeing the spirit of Ancient Greece all around, the crowds did celebrate
But in 1994, the unthinkable happened
Our father passed away, so sudden, he was taken
No words, just tears, the Greek Community was shaken
In 2016, AHEPA inducted him into their Athletic Hall of Fame, we did toast
They will remember our father’s love of the Greek people, we will always boast
The memories from those of us who participated, we can still see them so clear
James D. Tanos Pan Hellenic Track & Field Games celebrating its 44th year
As Father’s Day 2020 approaches, the 26th reminder without him here
Oh, my darling dear daughter, I can hear him lovingly say so clear
For you are your father’s daughter, the Tanos name, in history it will remain
My spirit will be with you always and forever, until we meet again…