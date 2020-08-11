Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

In Harmony

Get into harmony and have it.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Chevanon Photography from Pexels

According to dictionary.com, harmony means agreement; accord; or a consistent, orderly, or pleasing arrangement of parts; congruity.

One of the main reasons that we feel crumby in day-to-day life is that we are experiencing discord. We aren’t in harmony.

In harmony with what?

When you are not in harmony with your inner self, you experience feelings of discord. Those feelings may show up as guilt, jealousy, anxiety, or sadness. These “bad” feelings you experience are an indication of where you are in relation to your inner self. The farther you are from your inner self (who you REALLY are), the bigger those feelings may seem.

As you move closer to who you really are, you will begin to feel better and better. So, while you’re still not quite there, you may feel hopefulness instead of doubt.

When you get into harmony with your true self, you are “in the zone.” Like athletes and performers, you sync up with that inner truth of you and you experience feelings of joy and freedom.

Let me give you an example. I am a tidy person. I tend to pick up after myself and try to do things in trips. If I’m making a trip to the kitchen, I look around the room for any dishes or trash to take with me. If I see something downstairs that belongs upstairs, I place it on the stairs and then take it on my next trip up. My family (for the most part), however, will walk right over something on the stairs 10 times and never pick it up.

At one point, I became very resentful and angry that no one picked up after themselves without constant nagging. (I feel I should note here that all in my house are over 14 years and capable of picking up after themselves and I’ve never been the mom who does everything for them.) I even got to the point where I stopped picking up after myself more so than usual. All of this left me feeling lousy.

Then, I had a download of awareness one day and realized that I was projecting my desire for tidiness onto all of them, expecting them to also want to be tidy. In the meantime, I was so far out of whack from who I am that I felt awful.

So, I began keeping my home tidy to my liking and when the family leaves things lying around, I don’t expect them to want to be cleanly. I simply remind them with something like, “Before you go to bed, make sure that dish is put in the dishwasher” or “Before you head to work, throw your trash away.”

It put me back in harmony with who I truly am and I feel great about it! How cool is that? I am no longer weighed down by lousy feelings because they don’t want to be neat and tidy. It’s freedom.

The bonus side effect is that my family has started to clean up without prompting or offering unsolicited help, such as “I’m going upstairs. Where should I put this?” Wow! When I get into harmony, the ripple effect of that drifts onto those around me. I didn’t do it for that reason. I can’t because that never works anyway.

I’ve entered the zone. I am in the flow. Tuned in. I’m in harmony. From this place, the magic happens. It can happen for you, too. Magic is possible. Only it is not magic…it’s what reality is supposed to be. You’re intended to be in harmony, in flow, tuned in and experiencing joy and freedom. You’re intended to have the things you want in life (like me and a tidy house).

Everything you feel each day is simply feedback on your proximity to who you truly are. Pay attention to the feedback and make adjustments along the way, moving ever closer to feeling good and experiencing joy. When you experience “bad” feelings, do not move into judging yourself or becoming upset about the feelings. It’s like GPS guiding you toward your inner self. Simply observe the feelings and then look for a way to move toward better feelings. Moving toward better feelings might look like moving from guilt to frustration. Frustration is not “the best” feeling but it might feel better than guilt or despair. Every step you can take toward better feelings, is a step closer to being “in the zone.”

Sarah Vadnais, Lifestyle Coach

My chosen lifestyle isn’t for everyone.

Neither is yours!! It’s for you, silly.

So, why do we spend time trying to copy other people’s lifestyle instead of going inside and finding harmony with the lifestyle YOU really want.

I love helping people tap into that and then keep it steadfastly in the crosshairs. Even I get distracted from time to time by what others are doing and then I remember...I am not them. They are not me. We don’t want the same things. 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

3 Questions to Get You Greater Work-Life Balance

by Louis Alloro, M.Ed., MAPP
Community//

Juggling, Balance or Harmony? with Carol-Ann Reid

by Rebecca Lockwood
Community//

3 Steps to Living in Harmony with Yourself

by Heather Nardi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.