In dialogue with Jacqueline Novogratz

I had the pleasure of interviewing and incredible human that I consider a friend and mentor, Jacqueline Novogratz.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt every corner of the world, Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder & CEO of Acumen, is a beacon of hope for communities that need it most. Her philanthropic work with Acumen is extraordinary in the fight to end global poverty, and her new book, Manifesto for a Moral Revolution, further exemplifies Novogratz as a true thought leader and humanitarian.

Watch our dialogue below to learn more about how Novogratz and Acumen have pivoted themselves to adjust for this new world, while never straying from their ultimate vision.