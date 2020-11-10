In Demand Side Hustles During the Pandemic

Do you remember life before the pandemic? It wasn’t all that long ago, but in many ways it seems like it was a different era. In reality, it was a different era and life will look a lot different for the foreseeable future. Before the pandemic, if you wanted to start a side hustle, you could almost take your pick. Now, you have to take in consideration your exposure to the public, masks, numerous precautions, and if there’s even a demand for what you’re wanting to do. But fear not, because there are still plenty of opportunities out there for you to start a side gig. And who knows? If it goes well, it just might become your main gig.

If you’re looking to replace lost income, or just wanting some extra cash, here are a few ideas to get you started:

Take Your Skills Online

Unless you’ve been living on an uncharted island, far away from all civilization and contact with other humans, you probably already know there are tons of ways to make money using the Internet. The two most important keys are to know exactly what you intend to offer, and how you will get the word out. One more tip: Research the going rate for what you’ll be offering. One of the most common mistakes people make is underpricing themselves. You don’t want to overprice either, but you do deserve a fair price.

There are sites like Fiver and Upwork (and TONS more) out there where you can post what you offer. Everything from tutoring, teaching languages, content writing, and even relationship advice — it’s all out there. Do some research and decide which online platform best fits what it is you intend to do. Thousands of people are using these sites to offer things like consulting, writing, yoga, meditation, video, graphic art, animation, and so much more. Chances are you have a marketable skill which can make you some money if you can get in front of the right people.

Delivery

Everyone has heard about Uber, DoorDash, Amazon, and a host of other delivery services. In a time where people no longer have as many options for shopping in person, these services are booming. You don’t have to limit yourself to the ones listed above either. You could start your own thing right where you live. Contact a local dry cleaning business and offer to make deliveries to their customers. If you think this wouldn’t work, consider Rinse. Rinse is a clothing care providing company that allows users to get online based dry cleaning, laundry and other garment services. Founded in 2013, they are now in at least five major U.S. cities. As the old saying goes, “If someone else is doing it, then so can you.”

Of course you can deliver much more than food or dry cleaning. Use your imagination and think of businesses that are close to you. Which ones would be good candidates for a delivery service?

Remote Work

This is another area that has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. Organizations all over the world are investing significantly in remote work employees and contractors. Everything from data entry to social media management, there are companies out there who need your skills. This is a great option for anyone who wants the flexibility of working from home, but isn’t quite ready to make the jump into entrepreneurship. Take inventory of your skills, see which ones would make it possible for you to work from home via computer, and then seek out appropriate companies. There is almost no limit to the types of companies that are now heavily involved in remote work. It’s something many have been pushing toward for years, but until recently, many organizations have resisted the idea. Due to the global pandemic, and a workforce that has largely been restricted to staying home, these same businesses have been forced to allow people to work from home. This translates to good news for you because there are now a plethora of new opportunities for you to stay safe at home, and still make money.

These three areas are just the tip of the iceberg, and are meant to spark ideas in your own mind on ways you can adapt to a different world. Can you build websites? Can you start a blog for a local business? Are you successful at social media? All of these skills are valuable and there are business that need them right now. How about local furniture stores? Do they need delivery and assembly help? If you’re a musician, you can offer online instruction. Post on multiple job boards, spread the word on your own social media accounts, do whatever it takes to get the word out. You’ll likely be surprised at the response you receive.

It’s true that times are tough, but it’s possible to do more than merely survive. It’s possible for you to thrive.