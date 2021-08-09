Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

In An “Always-On” Profession, How is Work-Life Balance Possible?

Ways to Make Time For Yourself, Even With a Busy Schedule

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Working in publicity, my job is truly 24-7. When a major story breaks or a client has a crisis, or news needs to get pushed out, it doesn’t matter if it’s midnight, a weekend, or you’re in the middle of a beach vacation. The job still needs to get done.

Now try adding COVID and a WFH situation with lack of childcare … and stress levels for myself, and many shot through the roof. It also meant actually working even more hours each day, trying but failing to juggle everything. That work-life balance seemed to become even more elusive.

But try, we must, to continue to chase that balance. Without it, everything suffers, including our health, our family, and even the quality of our work. It sounds counter-intuitive, but working more hours under duress does not equate to working smarter or more efficiently.

Early on in the pandemic, it was evident that certain boundaries would need to be set to have a semblance of a work-life balance while working remotely. Of course, putting my physical and mental health first and that of my staff is of the utmost importance. So we created a few fixtures within our organization that has worked well and hopefully will continue to work well as we all transition back to office life.

  1. Make Time For Physical Exercise. While not something any company can mandate, the power of even a 20-minute daily workout cannot be underestimated. After a quick Peloton ride or taking a call while walking around the neighborhood, I immediately feel a boost in my mood. As we transition back to working in the office two days a week, we’re moving our daily morning meeting to mid-day, which will allow for those who enjoy an early morning workout to squeeze it in before the workday begins.
  2. One “No Call / Zoom Day” Per Week. Zoom fatigue is real. It seems like we’re spending 1,000% more time every day in virtual meetings. It’s a lot. So as a company, we decided to implement each Wednesday as a “no call or Zoom day.” We had to move around a few standing client meetings, but everyone understood. A small change like this can make a difference in setting you up for success the rest of the week. And giving you one day a week to actually be head down in your work to feel like you can get ahead.
  3. Summer Fridays May Be Year-round. As a company, we’ve always implemented Summer Fridays, with the workday ending at 1 pm. What’s better than four free hours a week to do what makes you feel good? It’s worked so well; we may consider doing this year-round as a perk for our employees and built-in time to concentrate on their physical well-being.
  4. Meditation On The House. I try to take time each day for meditation, even if it’s just five minutes. My team knows that the company is so happy to pay for an upgraded account to Calm or any other service that would help them create time to meditate efficiently. And with proven research that shows meditation enables you to sleep better AND be more efficient at work, why wouldn’t you add this into your day-to-day routine?

Many of these changes have become and will remain permanent fixtures to my lifestyle. But one final note- no one is perfect. If you can’t get to all of these aspects every single day, that’s OK, too. Just do your best. But remember that when you make time for mental + physical health … you will be at your best, naturally.

    Annie Scranton, Founder and President at Pace Public Relations

    Prior to forming Pace Public Relations, Annie Pace Scranton worked for eight years as a seasoned television producer, with a resume that includes major networks such as CNN, Fox News, CNBC, MSNBC & ABC. Acting as a guest booker for these various networks, Annie’s brand of public relations combines her unique understanding of behind-the-scenes television with her unparalleled list of contacts. In television, it’s all about knowing the right person to pitch to, and Annie’s contacts are second to none. Recent clients have been thrilled with placements on CNBC, Fox News, HLN, MSNBC, Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV, PIX Morning News and various print and website outlets.

    Before working in television, Annie started out at a small boutique public relations firm, Lou Hammond & Associates. There, she concentrated on local news coverage and newspaper and magazine placements for her clients. Annie also worked as a local reporter for the New Jersey based newspaper, The Asbury Park Press, where she covered local politics and business openings.

    Annie is a graduate of Smith College where she served as the Editor-in-Chief of the weekly newspaper, The Sophian. She now serves on the Board of Directors for the New York Smith College Club and is an Executive Committee Member for the charity, the Catholic Big Sisters & Big Brothers.

    Annie is a member of the New York Women in Communications, Inc., women in communications in all disciplines and at all career stages to reach their full potential but promoting their professional growth; The Step Up Network, a nonprofit membership organization igniting women and girls to fulfill their potential; and a platinum member of Ladies who Launch, connecting all women entrepreneurs across the country.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    10 habits of people who have achieved work life balance
    Community//

    10 Habits Of People Who Have Achieved Work-Life Balance

    by Jasmine Cheng
    Community//

    5 Ways Women can Work Less and Earn More at 50

    by David Trounce
    Community//

    I’m a VP in Silicon Valley — Here’s How I Maintain Work/Life Balance

    by Allyson Letteri
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.