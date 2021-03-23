In a World with Health Care and Diversity Issues, Majd Ibrahim Tackles Both with Sheer Finesse

The world today is rife with social issues that can no longer be ignored. There has been a huge wave of positive progress that the world has seen today, thanks to a slew of prime movers and shakers within the industries at large. One such company is Pharmacy One Plus, which was founded by Majd Ibrahim. Pharmacy One Plus is a company that stands at the forefront of healthcare and diversity above all else.

The recent global pandemic has caused a lot of issues within the health care sector. It has affected a lot of things on such a global scale, to the point that all hope seems to be lost. However, Majd Ibrahim and his company aim to become the light at the end of the tunnel, providing hope to the ones that have lost it and good health to the ones that deserve much-needed medical attention.

Pharmacy One Plus is a beacon of positivity and inspiration. Founder and CEO Majd Ibrahim has made sure to help underserved and underrepresented communities through his company’s many health and medical services. The world today has changed dramatically, but that’s not to say that all hope should be lost in the face of this global crisis.

Majd noticed early on that large pharmaceutical firms tend to overlook the smaller people who are the real backbone of the economy, but Pharmacy One Plus is way above that. As health problems continue to rise in these troubling times, the esteemed medical organization aims to bring health services to the little guy, giving them hope when they’d least expect it.

Majd Ibrahim is a first-generation immigrant to the United States who truly understands the plight of many people who’ve just taken their first steps on the land of opportunity. He knows how difficult it is to gain access to quality medicine and supplies within the nation, so he has vowed to make it accessible to anyone and everyone.

Furthermore, there is a clear underrepresentation within the medical workforce, especially when it comes to hiring people from diverse backgrounds. This is yet another social issue that Majd Ibrahim and Pharmacy One Plus consistently tackle through its organizational structure.

In line with this, the company provides opportunities to people of multicultural backgrounds. Whether these workers be American, Spanish, Russian, or Arabic workers, Pharmacy One Plus gives opportunities to diverse people from all walks of life.

“We are one of the few mom and pop shops fighting for the people,” says Majd Ibrahim. Pharmacy One Plus provides medicine and other medical equipment at competitive to low prices, making it accessible to a wide variety of people. Recently, with the assistance of Ibrahim’s trusted partner, Jawad Rabi and his team, Pharmacy One Plus has provided over 12,000 COVID-19 exam kits and donated thousands of dollars to the community. The renowned pharmaceutical company also offers free delivery all across Chicago making their products all the more accessible no matter where one might be.

Pharmacy One Plus is on a mission to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry. It is a company that stands at the top when it comes to progress. With Majd Ibrahim and Jawad Rabi at the helm, they are creating ripples of positive change within the industry and within the community.