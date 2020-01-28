In A Catch-22 Situation? Don’t Worry!

Predicament of the pregnent deer is a beautiful story that is often used to illutrate a certain point.

The pregnent dear while searching for a very safe place to give birth to the fawn ended up near a high flowing stream. This was near a grass land surrounded by the bushes.

To make sure that the place is the safest for her to give birth to the little one she turned to her left only to spot a hunter aiming an arrow at her.

Then she looked to her right and was horrified to spot a lion waiting to pounce on her. If that was not sufficient just then suddenly clouds gather in the sky and lightning starts resulting in forest fire ahead of her in the bushes.Bolt from the blue?

The deer though terrified initially decided to focus on the most imporatant and crucial aspect, that of giving birth.Right then,it started raining and the rain doused the forest fire. The hunter shoots the arrow but misses the deer and arrow hits the lion due to the continued lightning and thunder!The deer gives birth to a healthy fawn.

The stroy illustrates the need for focusing in the most crucial situations on what is important irrrespective of the situation one is in{while trapped in a catch 22 situation!}.

Exactly same was the situation of Captain “Sully” Sullenberger piloting the US Airways flight(1549) from LaGuardia Airport {In Newyork City} to Charlotte on January 15th, 2009.

The flight while in the air was struck by the migratory candaian birds and that resulted in both the engine getting damaged.

The brave hero , Captain Sully decides to opt for what they call in airline industry “ditching”(water landing).With impeccable courage and determination he glides down the plane and miraculously lands on the hudson river merely due to his will power and presence of mind avoding the bridge and the boats around and also saving all the 150 passengers.

In both the above situations it is the presence of mind that has helped both to avert a tragedy and come out successfully.

What might work while working under immense pressure?

