Imran Sheikh of Milkshake Concepts: “Try not to compare where you are to where you came from”

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Imran Sheikh. Originally from London, Imran Sheikh co-founded and serves as the CEO of Milkshake Concepts and brings a wealth of industry experience from his previous professional and business endeavors.

Sheikh graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London, with a BSc in Economics and Management. He went on to work in finance and as a management consultant. His career to date has spanned healthcare, fashion and hospitality as a partner and in a variety of senior management roles.

He moved to Dallas in 2013 to serve as Managing Partner of Aftershock London, a UK-based women’s apparel retailer that has 150 stores worldwide. In 2015, Sheikh co-founded Milkshake Concepts, an experiential hospitality group that owns some of DFW’s most influential restaurants and nightlife, including Stirr, Vidorra, Citizen, Serious Pizza, Dirty Bones and Sky Rocket Burger.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in the UK. My parents moved there from Kenya and Egypt, at ages 7 and 16, respectively. They both completed their educations in the UK and worked full time to support their families and our family after they got married.

We had a large extended family who spent a lot of time together, and I consider my upbringing a simple yet happy one.

Education was always a big priority to my parents, and I completed my studies to achieve a BSc in Economics and Management. Even when I was initially employed out of university, I always knew there was an entrepreneurial spirit within me that would enable me to start my own business one day.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

I was fortunate to visit the U.S. several times growing up and as a young adult, and I recall loving the various cities we saw. We also had family in Chicago and Los Angeles that we visited on occasion.

In 2007, my mother fell sick, and I took a step back from everything to spend time with her. A key takeaway from our hours and hours of talks — where we reflected on life and also envisioned the future — was her urging me to make sure I accomplish all of my goals and dreams and that I never settle or live in my comfort zone. Sadly, we lost her in 2009, but her words have stuck with me ever since.

After my twins were born in 2010, I decided I wanted a new challenge, a fresh start. I wanted to experience something different and live somewhere new. London would always be there if it didn’t work out, but I had to try. The kids being young was also a plus because they wouldn’t feel the transition as much as if they were older and already in school with lots of friends.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

I met a businessman in 2011 who I shared a lot in common with. He lost his mother when she was young to leukemia like I did, and interestingly enough, he also always wished he had challenged himself in another country — notably the U.S.

His exact words were “I left India and moved to the UK and became a millionaire. I always wonder if I left India and went to the US instead, would I have become a billionaire?!”

We ended up doing some work together, and he approached me about partnering and expanding his fashion business to the U.S. It felt like fate of some sort, and I felt I had to take the opportunity and accept his offer.

I eventually moved in 2013 via an E2 visa and decided that Dallas, Texas was the best place for the business and me personally, despite not knowing anyone there. I had heard great things about the Texas economy and after an exploratory trip in 2012, I was convinced it felt right. I could see and sense the growth that was all around me.

So how are things going today?

Things are going great! Ironically, the fashion business with my partner didn’t work out, and I suffered significant financial losses. Despite that, I had fallen in love with Dallas and living in the U.S., so I refused to give up and go home. I had a tough transitionary period, but I saw it through and set up my current company — Milkshake Concepts — with two partners in 2015. After starting with a 2,000-square-foot bar in November of that year, today we are sitting on the other side of a global pandemic on the path towards 15 venues by early 2022 and over 1,500 employees.

Most importantly, I get to do what I love in a city that I love, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I actively do my best to coach and mentor others when the opportunity arises, and I was involved in one of the largest, single fundraising campaigns for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Beyond that, I take the development of my team very seriously and constantly empower them to better themselves professionally and personally.

You have firsthand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

Despite being in the U.S. to set up the fashion business, I had to go back to the UK in order to eventually receive my visa.

The visa I came in on (E2), does not automatically convert to a Green Card. So, I could build a business for 20 years and still risk it not being renewed at any given juncture. In addition, my children would have to eventually stay in the country on their own right after turning 21.

In general, the system has to find better ways to identify who is truly adding value, creating employment and benefitting the economy at a local and national level in a different manner than it does now.

Can you share “3 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Try not to compare where you are to where you came from. Take your new city at face value. Look for the good it has to offer. Identify what it has versus what it doesn’t.

Be respectful and mindful of people’s thoughts and ideologies — as they will likely differ from yours — but do so without feeling the need to change your view just to fit in.

Don’t give up. There will be challenges. You’ll have difficult days, perhaps weeks. But if you truly believe you have what it takes to succeed, then don’t give up on your dreams without a fight.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

America has gone through many challenges in just the eight years I have been here. There have been racial tensions and political tensions — in many cases causing a complete divide. However, there is much light to be found at the end of dark tunnels. The U.S. remains a great nation with diversity and opportunity. It’s a country where some of the greatest companies are based and where people can achieve the American dream.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

At this point, it would have to be Tilman Fertitta. It is quite amazing what he has accomplished and, of course, he is Texas based like me!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Our company website is www.milkshakeconcepts.com.

I am also quite active on social media and LinkedIn. Find me on Instagram or Facebook!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!