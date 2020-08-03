Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Improving Health by Walking: A Universal Form of Fitness

Maintaining your health with fitness doesn’t always need a gym, studio, or even equipment. In fact, you don’t need more than a pair of comfortable shoes and the great outdoors! Walking, for example, is a fantastic form of fitness that’s low impact, fun, and has been proven to benefit a person’s health significantly. If you’re […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Maintaining your health with fitness doesn’t always need a gym, studio, or even equipment. In fact, you don’t need more than a pair of comfortable shoes and the great outdoors! Walking, for example, is a fantastic form of fitness that’s low impact, fun, and has been proven to benefit a person’s health significantly. If you’re someone who prefers a low-impact exercise outside the gym and surrounded by nature, regular walking trips may be the perfect fit for you. Let’s discuss a few key health benefits of walking. 

Natural Kick-Start and Mood-Booster 

All too often, we as adults struggle with things like getting enough sleep, handling stress, and dealing with emotions. And while it may seem like a lot to manage, taking a regular walk can be a lot more help than you might think. In fact, according to Healthline, taking a walk when you’re fatigued from a lack of sleep can be even more effective in boosting your energy levels than a cup of coffee; and also contribute to a better mood. This is because a brisk walk increases your oxygen levels and activates hormones serotonin, which is essential in boosting feelings of happiness.

It Can Be Done Anywhere 

One of the greatest benefits of regular walking is that it can be done, really, anywhere! Regardless of your location, you can incorporate walking into your daily routine. If you’re looking to clear your mind and focus on your surroundings, taking a walk in a park or on a nature trail is a great option which makes your walking experience more fun and enjoyable. If you want to stay motivated and goal-oriented, you can track your daily steps using fitness tracking apps or devices. 

Improves Immune System 

Studies have shown that incorporating walking into your daily routine has a direct correlation to a boost in immune function. A study conducted by the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that adults who regularly participated in exercise or aerobic activity experienced less-severe symptoms from upper respiratory infections than adults who didn’t.

Relieves Joint Pain

As you get older, joint issues are not uncommon. Walking is a great way to ease joint pain and keep your joints and muscles lubricated and strong. You can take a leisurely walk around town, or embark on a brisk walk along the beach or on your favorite local trail. Either way, regular joint movement is healthy, and for those with existing joint problems, it’s a great way to combat pain and keep your joints functioning. 

.

.

This article was originally published on ragnitrotta.co

Ragni Trotta Headshot

Ragni Trotta, Marketing and Media Expert

Ragni Trotta is a London-based marketing and media professional who has amassed more than 30 years experience within the hospitality and media industries. Ragni is passionate about helping others. She believes that we can do a lot by just showing up—when we ask what people need, and truly listen, we can make a big impact in the lives of others.

Ragni has been a key figure in Books4Kids Jamaica throughout the past decade. The organization works to provide educational workbooks, as well as reading and writing materials to Kindergarten aged children in Jamaica. To date, the nonprofit has benefited over 85,000 children across 140+ schools.

Another way Ragni Trotta strives to help others is through advocating a healthy lifestyle. After experiencing devastating loss at the hands of ALS and cancer, she realized that health and wellness is about so much more than physical fitness—it encompasses our hearts, minds, and bodies. When we feel and look our best, we feel completely capable of tackling all our goals and dreams.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

health benefits of walking
Community//

Is Walking Good For You? Is It a Good Exercise? [Health Benefits of Walking]

by Luke
By WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How to Get a Great Workout with Brisk Walking

by James Roland
Community//

“Take a step back and look at the bigger picture.”With Dr. William Seeds & Katrina TaTaé

by Dr. William Seeds

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.