Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Improving Experiences For People With Disabilities

Can you imagine having 84 surgeries before the age of 50? In honor of International Day of People with Disabilities, I'm bringing a story to life to raise awareness, appreciation, inclusion & empathy in and out of the workplace.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Can you imagine having 84 surgeries before the age of 50?  Think about the number. Who could survive that many, mentally or physically, except a superhero, and her name is Stacy Hirschberg.  Stacy’s journey with disabilities is eye-opening from a customer, employee, and patient perspective. 

In honor of International Day of People with Disabilities, I’m bringing Stacy’s stories to life to raise awarenesscommunication, appreciation, empathy, and more inclusion in and out of the workplace. If even one person’s life is impacted positively from my interview with Stacy, then it will have been worth all the time to produce the article and video. 

I encourage you to DO something differently!

  • If you own a business or lead an organization
    Make it EASIER for your employees with disabilities to do their jobs, and feel accepted.  Create a company culture where everyone feels included and diversity is the norm, not an afterthought. Similarly, focus on customer experiences too. People buy from brands based on how they feel when interacting with companies. They will be more brand loyal when it’s a low level of effort. (Learn more about customer journeys).
  • If you are in the medical field, a caregiver, or work in the front office
    You own the patient experience no matter what your job title is. It’s not hard to interact with individuals in a personal manner and make them feel cared for. Not only will they come back, but also refer you too.
  • If you are living with disabilities
    Learn from Stacy’s stories about gaining confidence, self-advocacy, and forming a support team. More details in the video.

By the way, there are many disabilities that are not visible to the human eye. Those stories and lessons learned to improve company culture and employee experiences are coming soon.

Tell Me What You Think.

What will you do differently to create better experiences for friends, colleagues, family members, and even strangers who have disabilities?

View Interview transcript here.

Special Thank You

To Stacy for openly sharing and making an impact.  If you have questions or want to speak to Stacy, you can email her at [email protected] You can also reach me, Stacy Sherman, at DoingCXRight.com.

If you like this article, please share it on social media so that more people can benefit and make an impact globally.

    Stacy Sherman- DoingCXRight®‬

    Stacy Sherman, CEO & Founder at DoingCXRight®‬

    Stacy is known as a change agent fearlessly dedicated to humanizing business & leading with a heart❣️She's a strategist & practitioner, applying proven methodologies every day as Director of Customer Experience & Employee Engagement at a global company, Schindler Elevator Corporation (formerly at Verizon). When not at her day job, She's mentoringspeaking, writing for Forbes, and working on another book about DoingCXRight®‬ as a brand differentiator. She's a big advocate for inclusion & diversity and helping to drive more empowerment in her  "Women Leaders Making a Difference" LinkedIn community. Most favorite role = Being Mom!

    Learn more about Stacy's mission and how she helps people like you: www.DoingCXRight.com

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Nadina LaSpina: “That the fight is constant and never ends”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Julia Patterson: “Please do not compare disabilities”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Heath Thompson: “The difference between collaboration and criticism is a matter of timing”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.