Improve Yourself in 6 Months

Six months is enough time to improve yourself.

Let’s start.

  • Stop playing PUBG (If you are not a professional gamer) or any other time-consuming game.
  • Find your passion and start a side hustle. Read blogs and YouTube videos to learn more.
  • Join NoFap®
  • Wake up early.
  • Write down your daily tasks on a To-Do List app.
  • Don’t waste your precious time on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube. Instead of wasting your time on social media, be a creator. Make living using social media.
  • Watch a motivational video before getting into the bed. Or choose a goal that motivates you and think about that goal before getting into the bed.
  • Write a diary every day. Use a diary app.
  • Learn one or more skills. Don’t waste your time reading school books. Develop skills. It’s more important than your degrees.
  • Read personal development books and books related to your field of interest.
  • Do exercise and meditation every day.
  • Travel alone. Spend your time with the beautiful nature. It’s the best kind of meditation for you.
  • Start now. It’s the best time to improve yourself.

Thanks for reading!

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me. I’m always available to help young hustlers like you.

Keep hustling!

Inu Etc

Inu Etc, Internet Entrepreneur, Creator, Blogger, Marketer, Hustler

I'm an Internet Entrepreneur, Creator, Blogger, Marketer, Podcaster, YouTuber from India.

I want to reform the education system.

My aim is to make every Indian teenager a side hustler and to teach and encourage Indian people to become an entrepreneur.

I always consider myself a student and I get more knowledge through self-education.

