Improve Your Self-Esteem In 3 Simple Steps

Try these three actions to increase your confidence

Life can be a tough journey. Everyone gets down from time to time. For some people, it is a minor blip but others slip into a trough of depression from which they struggle to emerge.

Whatever state you are in it is good to give your self-esteem and confidence an occasional boost. Here are three simple things you can do to re-energize your batteries.

1. Write a list of things in your life that you are proud of.

Take a piece of paper and make a list of some of the achievements, skills or experiences that have lit up your life. They may include a big order, an academic achievement, a sporting victory, the birth of a child, a job well done, a loving relationship or even a great day out.

Put down anything at any time in your life that you gave you real satisfaction and that you feel proud of.

Keep the list and read through it from time to time. It helps keep your minor problems and worries in perspective, it reminds you of what you are capable of and it motivates you to let go of anxiousness and experience those same feelings of pride and satisfaction again.

2. Write a list of goals and important things to do.

If, like many people, you are struggling to cope with lots of different burdens then make a list. Prioritize the items. Decide which you are going to tackle first and then get going. The very act of writing the list seems to make it easier to cope and to get started.

3. Visualize Success.

Take your most important goals and think about what success would look like. Imagine the feelings you would get from completing this task and getting it behind you.

Some people promise themselves little rewards for getting tiresome jobs done and then think about how good it would be to enjoy the reward.

Visualizing success helps you to gain success. This approach is used by nearly all top athletes and sports stars. If it works for them it can work for you.

Try these three steps now and repeat them anytime that you feel that your drive has stalled or that it is difficult to get going. Remember that everyone stumbles and gets a down-hearted at some stage. The important thing is to have a way to get up and get going again.

This three-step plan will help you get there.



