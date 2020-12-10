Listen: Improve Your Posture and Relieve Tension With This Stretching Exercise

When we spend long hours sitting, it can be bad for our posture and cause tension and pain in the body. That’s why it’s important to give yourself breaks throughout the day to move your body — and it can be as simple as doing a few light stretches.

This 60-second audio experience guides you through a simple stretching exercise you can do while you’re sitting. Try it any time you’re feeling tense — or add a periodic reminder on your calendar so you can fit short bursts of movement into your day, no matter how busy you are.