Thrive Global
Listen: Improve Your Posture and Relieve Tension With This Stretching Exercise

In just 60 seconds, you can recharge physically and mentally.

By
  (Sponsored By Sponsored by SAP SuccessFactors)
Daisy Daisy/ Shutterstock

When we spend long hours sitting, it can be bad for our posture and cause tension and pain in the body. That’s why it’s important to give yourself breaks throughout the day to move your body — and it can be as simple as doing a few light stretches. 

This 60-second audio experience guides you through a simple stretching exercise you can do while you’re sitting. Try it any time you’re feeling tense — or add a periodic reminder on your calendar so you can fit short bursts of movement into your day, no matter how busy you are.

    Gregory Beyer, Director of Content Strategy, Thrive Global

    Greg is Thrive Global’s Director of Content Strategy. Previously, he worked at The Huffington Post as senior editor to Arianna Huffington, while also overseeing features coverage. Greg studied English and creative writing at Colgate University and journalism at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism. His writing and reporting have appeared in The New York Times, The New York Times Book Review, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times.

