Improve your overall wellness and wellbeing with Yoga and Meditation says, Jonah Engler

The biggest weapon in your fight against depression and anxiety that has become prevalent during the Covid19 crisis is maintaining a cool head. It allows you to think clearly, and make the right decisions at the right time as situations can change in seconds, explains Jonah Engler. Although the coronavirus may appear to be the biggest threat, the devil is in the mind that weakens your defenses and makes you vulnerable to various threats and not only the disease.

To protect your mind from the effects of the stressful environment that we are now living in, you must first take care of your physical health by eating healthy and maintaining an active lifestyle despite the limited opportunities during quarantine or forced stays at home. Eating healthy will improve your immunity and protect you from infections. It is time to focus on improving your mental health by practicing Yoga and meditation.

Jonah Engler explains the link between Yoga and mental health

Yoga is a form of exercise without using any accessories that have been in practice for thousands of years and an integral part of the Oriental culture. Yoga comprises various fitness activities and has the same effects as exercises. It releases the hormone endorphins in the brain that gives a feeling of wellness by elevating the mood. While the Yoga exercises come with the usual benefits of maintaining a healthy and fit body, the additional benefit is the mental wellness that one derives from it.

The overall mental health benefits of Yoga will become clear on going through this article.

Calm your mind with Yoga and enjoy good health

Practicing Yoga will serve the dual purpose of conditioning and strength training and improve your mental health. Yoga allows you to concentrate absolutely on yourself by cutting away your mind from earthly distractions. As you keep practicing it, your mind achieves a calmness that enables you to see through the events happening around you to take the most pragmatic approach in dealing with the situation without feeling any stress. Yoga teaches you to be in control so that you can effectively navigate difficult times. Practicing Yoga in the morning is a great way to start the day on a positive note, and doing it in the evening will help you unwind and relax so that you have an adequate sleep.

The charm of meditation

Meditation teaches you the technique of having full control of your mind despite the hustle-bustle around you. You will learn how to stay physically detached from the surroundings as you sit in a quiet place, closing your eyes and concentrating your mind to increase your awareness and perspective. It does not require turning off your thoughts and feelings, but you become an observer who sees everything without being judgmental. Later, as you have more control over your mind, you will better understand your thoughts and feelings.

Meditation helps to connect with yourself in a better way with control of your emotions. You should predict how you will react to specific events and even how you would feel.