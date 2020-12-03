Improve Your Mental Health While Working From Home by Focusing

When working from home you will be overloaded at times with requests on your time.

Your family, roommates, partner, kids, pet, or boss might call or email you at any moment asking for your help and your thoughts. Your clients or business partners might need feedback on an urgent memo or product launch.

In addition to that, you will want to have your own time to exercise, watch Netflix, and get some peace and quiet. In the current environment, we all need a tropical vacation to Hawaii, but we are confined to our houses and apartments, which are loaded with distractions.

So how to you avoid these distractions? The answer remains simple. Work on your focus.

Multitasking Doesn’t Work

Trying to do more than one thing (multitasking) is a productivity killer.

Here are the facts

5 Quick Strategies to Focus

These numbers and statistics are shocking. If you are struggling with productivity while working from home, try new things to help you focus.

Make a Daily “To-Do” List and Keep It Nearby Prioritize Tasks Using the Eisenhower Matrix Set Digital Boundaries With Chat Statuses and Email Blocking Stay Away from the Social Media Choose a Great Chair-And-Table Combo to Maximize Ergonomics

Focus For Productivity and Happiness

During an interview the Dalai Lama was asked what surprises him the most. He said:

Man. Because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived. Source

Living in the present is important for you life and for your working from home productivity.