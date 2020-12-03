Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Improve Your Mental Health While Working From Home by Focusing

When working from home you will be overloaded at times with requests on your time. Your family, roommates, partner, kids, pet, or boss might call or email you at any moment asking for your help and your thoughts. Your clients or business partners might need feedback on an urgent memo or product launch. In addition […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When working from home you will be overloaded at times with requests on your time.

Your family, roommates, partner, kids, pet, or boss might call or email you at any moment asking for your help and your thoughts. Your clients or business partners might need feedback on an urgent memo or product launch.

In addition to that, you will want to have your own time to exercise, watch Netflix, and get some peace and quiet. In the current environment, we all need a tropical vacation to Hawaii, but we are confined to our houses and apartments, which are loaded with distractions.

So how to you avoid these distractions? The answer remains simple. Work on your focus.

Multitasking Doesn’t Work

 Trying to do more than one thing (multitasking) is a productivity killer.

Here are the facts

  • Microsoft Says that trying to focus on more than one thing at a time reduces your productivity by as much as 40%.
  • Nicholas Carr observed this in his 2008 essay “Is Google Making Us Stoopid?” that the average employee loses 2.1 hours a day to distractions and interruptions. That is a full day every week
  • A 2008 study found that employees who do the majority of their work on computers are distracted every 10.5 minutes.
  • Distractions make you dumb. Distractions such as emails and calls are proven to lower employees’ IQ by as much 10 points.
  • A study from the Georgia Institute of Technology states that software developers for ReactJS take an average time of 10-15 minutes to resume work after an interruption.

Multitasking and distractions are killing your productivity. Here are some things to try to fix that.

5 Quick Strategies to Focus

These numbers and statistics are shocking. If you are struggling with productivity while working from home, try new things to help you focus.

  1. Make a Daily “To-Do” List and Keep It Nearby
  2. Prioritize Tasks Using the Eisenhower Matrix
  3. Set Digital Boundaries With Chat Statuses and Email Blocking
  4. Stay Away from the Social Media
  5. Choose a Great Chair-And-Table Combo to Maximize Ergonomics

Focus For Productivity and Happiness

During an interview the Dalai Lama was asked what surprises him the most. He said:

Man. Because he sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.

Source

Living in the present is important for you life and for your working from home productivity.

    Sally Goodwell, Director at HoneymoonGoals.com

    Sally is the co-founder and Director of Partnerships at HoneymoonGoals.com, a top resource for newleyweds planning their honeymoons. Sally has spent the past decade working in the travel industry and launched HoneymoonGoals.com after planning her own honeymoon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Train Your Brain to Stay Focused on Daily Tasks

    by Jason Chow
    singletasking
    Community//

    Why doing one thing at a time is the secret to higher productivity, lower stress, and more happiness

    by Jory MacKay
    Work Smarter//

    The One Thing You Need to Stop Doing at Work

    by Greatist

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.