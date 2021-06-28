Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Improve Company Culture With These 5 Tips

According to a 2019 study by Achievers, a corporate success platform, 64% of employees already said they were planning on leaving their jobs in 2020 because their employers failed to engage them. Even now, as the economy opens back up again and begins to recover, many employers are finding it hard to fill open positions. If […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

According to a 2019 study by Achievers, a corporate success platform, 64% of employees already said they were planning on leaving their jobs in 2020 because their employers failed to engage them. Even now, as the economy opens back up again and begins to recover, many employers are finding it hard to fill open positions. If the corporate world truly hopes to recover, just opening up jobs may not be enough. It might be time for a global makeover of corporate culture. Here are 5 tips to improving corporate culture.

  1. Don’t just pay lip service to social causes

It’s easy to send out mass emails saying that companies stand for the latest cause du jour but today’s workers want more. Even consumers are demanding to know what the brands they support stand for and what they don’t. Workers want to work for companies that have missions they can be proud of.

  1. Give workers a real stake

During the pandemic, billionaires gained almost an additional $1 trillion in wealth, while frontline workers died in droves. America’s workers are tired of the rich getting obscenely richer while workers just get poorer. When the tide rises, employees want to rise with it.

  1. Live your values

It’s all too easy to post a glorious sounding mission, vision and values statement on your website, but considerably more difficult to actually live up to it. Much like a family, your workers are keenly aware of the difference between your public persona and what actually happens behind closed doors.

  1. Genuinely listen to and respond to feedback

Too often, businesses either simply don’t listen to employees or they try to minimize, negate or outright dismiss any negative feedback they might get. In a world where ghosting is becoming increasingly the norm, you may never even hear from disgruntled employees, they may simply vanish into the night. If employees are making an effort to communicate their displeasure, it is wise to listen.

  1. Create real transparency

Transparency is sometimes just one more corporate buzzword that many companies talk about but don’t really do the work of creating. Too many companies do the equivalent of simply wearing yoga pants or workout clothes, rather than doing the real work of actual exercise.

    Tom Gehrmann, Consultant

    Tom Gehrmann helps individuals and businesses achieve their goals and meet the objectives they once set for themselves. He is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and looks for continual opportunities to network and meet new potential clients. Tom has been the head of many strategic projects and plans. He has vast industry knowledge including topics of wealth management, marketing, financial planning, customer service, entrepreneurship and more! Tom has never been one to shy away from difficult projects but instead meets every challenge with innovative solutions. He is passionate about changing lives through his business approaches. Hear more about his career history and values at TomGehrmann.com!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Signs of corporate burnout by Teyhou Smyth. image by pixabay
    Community//

    Corporate Burnout

    by Dr. Teyhou Smyth
    employees sitting in lounge and chatting
    Community//

    Employees Have a Voice: So Challenge Your Company to do Better

    by Bethany Halland
    Community//

    How Millennials Revolutionized Business Culture

    by Jake Croman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.