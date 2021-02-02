|Introduction…
|Imprint Your Soul’s Journey
|* What you need to know…
|You will learn how to navigate your life through the “Eight Keys to Consciousness.” These keys in practical sensibility and expanding Intuitive Consciousness, will empower you, creating transformation within you and elevating inner wisdom. Becoming awakened by means of self-awareness, your entire being will be brought to life, ignited with greater meaning and fulfillment.
|* This is how you do it…
|We recognize that there is wisdom outside of us, as well as within us. It is life force that is the metronome of life. We have hope, possibility and opportunity. Through the vibration of hope, we have the opportunity to tune in to possibility by aligning our inner spirit with the Universal Divine creation. Therefore, consciousness is key to our survival and progressive evolution. We manage this awareness by embracing mysteriousness and forage our way through practicality, merging the two dichotomies to manifest and create beneficial well-being and accomplishment. We evolve our beliefs, as we reflect and experience, shifting our perceptions and our focus as we live consciously. We are creating a new imprint over the old blueprint.
|* So know what…
|Basically, we are setting ourselves up to walk into the realm of successful accomplishment of that which our hearts passions are ignited, in our daily living and in the dreams we desire to see realized. Whether it is to have a family or prosper in our career, we determine forward with no limitation. Our intimate connection with The Divine and all that is within the Universe, draws us into alignment, so that through personal growth we advance our soul’s progression. We are re-creating ourselves and establishing a new imprint.
|Summary…
|In the understanding of reflection, we are now reviewing our life, it’s path and our purpose or purposes. Our beliefs now create our values as we manifest and are inspired in expansion. We are progressing forward in each new imprint we create. We become explorers of life and MASTERY, in all that we are becoming. By opening up to consciousness, we appreciate the guidance that comes in messages from beyond and embrace them within. Signs and wonders excite our hope and awe. And, “The shifting is happening within. It’s what I’ve been fighting, all along.” We are transforming.
|Contact Information:
|Raine Dalrymple
https://www.sightbeyondsight.org/