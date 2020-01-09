Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Impressive Body Language

How to be an impressive person that you know every time how to act.

Body language is a huge and wide-spectred topic so we need to specify a little what we are talking about. Naturally, two parts of body language come out of this separation. First one is observing body language and the second one is performance. Sending a message and receiving a message. Both of these skills are vital for mastery. 

Observing is very useful for finding out what is going on with the person you just talk to. Or when you are alone watching others and practising the art of observing. By observing you are becoming more skilful communicator because you know when the person is a bit upset, angry, happy or sad. And you can make a proper adjustment of yourself to make it most convenient for him or her. 

On the other hand, there is performing. Observing and performing is nicely dancing around each other because first, you perform then you observe and perform again to make the outcome the best possible. Sometimes you have time to think of how you want to appear and you have time to prepare for it as a set date or a job interview. It is a bit easier and harder in one than a spontaneous meeting. But let me list a couple of tips on what to practise in order to be more impressive. 

Easily said impressive person is the one who loves himself and who loves others. 

When you want to be impressive you need to know who you are and how to treat others, so let’s focus on the first part how to love yourself or know who you are? 

Confidence – This is a vital part and single most important trait you need to have because this confidence conveys a message, you know who you are and what you stand for. It makes you feel nice and makes others feel nice around you. It tells you are there to meet other people and you don’t intend to attack them. That you are nice and friendly. 

Dominance is the first sub-point and it brings aggression and strength into confidence. If the dominance would be a majority in confidence you would be an intimidating person and that’s not a good start to being impressive. Shoulders are pushed back, chest exposed, head erect, fist clutched, angry face.

Dominance

Smile – here we go again, hah. The second sub-point in this game. Smile is taking off the aggressive part of dominance which is mostly taking place in the facial area. In aggression, it is mostly anger/disgust expression and smiles totally takes it over. Now, you have strong body language but the face is telling that you are not about to attack but you’re friendly. 

Dominance + Smile

Openness, now we are finally getting to acknowledge there is someone standing in front of us and we mean to talk to the person. By opening yourself you are telling the other person, your attention is flowing towards him and you mean to listen and interact with him or her. We are opening when we are showing hands and more specifically palms to them. It sounds a bit awkward, I know. But our brain is hardwired to scan palms of other people for security purposes so by this movement we’re answering this brains unasked security question and by that we getting more of the person’s attention. 

Dominance + Smile + Openness

But how to train something like this? 

I use a saying “Train it whenever it pops up in your mind.” And I think this is the key to how to master even this confidence thing. You live your day the same like every other but you pass a shop window and you find out that you are pushing shoulder way too much forward so you just push them back and think on it for a while and in the same way you will adjust yourself and by the time you will master a confidence and it will be your own repertoire of behaviour.

Martin Semerad, Body Language & Facial Expressions Coach at Martin Semerad - Body Language & Facial Expressions Expert

I am Martin Semerad, as you can know from the title of the website. I come from the Czech Republic and my story begins a pretty long time ago. As young, I have been always a little different. I have been reading books on self-development, psychology, theology, I have been always asking why, even when no-one had an answer, I searched for that. By different, I mean more committed, for someone obsessed.  

My first contact with body language came very early in my life, maybe about age 13-14 when I found out that communication is not only about words, that there are a bunch of other stuff that has to be counted in. So my parents bought me my first book on body language topic and I think it was from James Borg. 

Then I started to make my own observation, and thinking on this topic as the time passes, I noticed that people treat me in a different way than the others, that I can get some privileges without even asking about them. For example, when I started to attend high school, where I have been studying mechanical engineering, I knew since day one, I hate it and I will never do that for living. But anyway I finished that studying successfully but a major success made my knowledge how to impress people by myself, by my presentation, body language, communication. Even during passing my final exam - maturita exam. I was supposed to speak about CAD systems and with the supervising teacher we were speaking about how I want to become body language expert and I gave him a reading and as the result, I got the maturita certification with one of the best ratings in my year. 

I love reading classical books like a Shakespeare f.e. and I totally love reading books, I know that it will push me on the next level in anything, starting from body language, communication, philosophy, theology, martial arts, every time I open new book, I have a feeling, I will become a superhero when I finish it because of the summary at the back of every book.

I also do handstands and sometimes work out, I used to train martial arts and I have been a competitive swimmer. 

And one more accomplishment I made with my body language skills is that I have picked my wife on my smile, and these are her own words, pinky promise. I smile a lot and it gives back its fruits, it means you’re gonna hear quite a lot about a smile from me. 

